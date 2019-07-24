Qianze BDAI Technology Debuts in Korea

As part of Qianze's global expansion plans, the Chinese firm was eager to showcase its technology at the AI EXPO Korea. Qianze Managing Director Blake Yeung was invited to be part of the exhibition's opening ceremony (picture). During the ceremony opening speech, Blake Yeung expressed his views on current AI landscape and how it would influence the financial world, "The biggest breakthrough of AI in the future will be in the finance sector. AI and block chain technology will dominate the future of new financial development. It is of utmost importance that we continue to develop and nurture groundbreaking AI technology. Qianze fully intends to be an integral player in the development of AI innovations."

Qianze also conducted an AI seminar on July 19, attracting over a thousand enthusiastic participants, during which the concepts of Big Data + Artificial Intelligence (BDAI) technology was discussed. Among the guest speakers were Blake Yeung, Qianze Director of System Security Andrei Petrov and Qianze Korean regional director Jack Luo.

The successful conclusion of both events represents a significant step in Qianze's quest to firmly establish itself in Korea, as well as a definitive statement that Qianze is now ready to step on the international stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951477/Qianze_AI_Expo_Korea.jpg

