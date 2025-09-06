Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation Hub (Ehub) Debuts at IFA Berlin 2025 with Four Portfolio Stars

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub (Ehub) is set for a significant debut at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Leading four of its standout portfolio tech ventures—InnAIO, Vispek, i2Cool, and GEE・D—onto the global stage, Ehub marks a pivotal step in their international expansion, showcasing cutting-edge innovations from the Shenzhen-Hong Kong ecosystem.

This curated mission underscores Ehub's commitment to propelling high-quality scientific innovations into the global marketplace. Beyond the exhibition, the delegation will visit leading European tech hubs to build essential industry networks, ensuring the global resonance of "Shenzhen R&D" and "Hong Kong Creativity."

Four Ehub Accolade:

InnAIO: Specializing in AI voice interaction, this Singapore -based firm will demo its cloned voice AI translation model. It aims to forge partnerships with European distributors to bring its language solutions to the market.





Vispek: This innovator uses miniature spectral sensor technology and AI to bring lab-grade analysis to consumer electronics. At IFA, it will seek collaborations with European developers to enhance applications in home appliances and more.





i2Cool: Presenting its electricity-free, nano-material-based cooling technology, i2Cool offers coatings and films that create significant temperature differentials. It aims to demonstrate its value to European construction and industrial firms for sustainability goals.





GEE・D: A leader in high-end smart beauty devices with over 500 global patents. The company will showcase its award-winning, EU-standard-compliant products to expand its global recognition.

Leveraging IFA as a springboard, Ehub intends to establish a critical launchpad for its ecosystem's internationalization. This initiative provides vital learning for understanding the European market, amplifying Ehub's profile as a premier platform for Shenzhen-Hong Kong collaboration and creating a cycle of global engagement.

About Ehub:

Ehub is the "first stop" for international youth entrepreneurs aiming to innovate in mainland China and the Greater Bay Area. It is an officially recognized Guangdong-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base.