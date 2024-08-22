QCY Launches MeloBuds Pro: Advanced ANC Wireless Earbuds with Hi-Res Audio and Extended Comfort

Equipped with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation(ANC), MeloBuds Pro auto-adjusts noise cancellation to adapt to your ear accordingly by analyzing your ear canal structure and how you wear it. The ANC system contributes to a wide frequency range (20 Hz–2500 kHz), with maximum ANC depth as high as 46 dB. Featuring 6 microphones and a wind noise-minimizing design, AI-based voice pickup technology ensures crystal-clear calls by cancelling ambient noise while enhancing vocals.

High-Resolution Sound

MeloBuds Pro supports LDAC high-resolution codec and is certified by Hi-Res Audio Wireless, supporting fast transmission of up to 990 kbps, and transmitting pure high-fidelity sound that spares no detail. Its advanced spatial audio algorithm enhances the soundstage, offering a 360° Stereo Sound experience. Equipped with a 12mm dynamic driver unit, MeloBuds Pro also offers a rich cascade of sound, texture, and detail.

Transparency Mode

Adjusting from 6 levels of Transparency Mode, users can stay engaged with their surroundings while enjoying music with MeloBuds Pro. The earbuds can enhance vocal during face-to-face conversations, allowing clear interactions without removing the earbuds.

Other Features

MeloBuds Pro's proximity sensor knows when they're worn, pausing audio when taken out and resuming playback when put back in. Extended Battery Life: Enjoy up to 34 hours of playtime with the charging case and get up to 1 hour of use with just a 10-minute charge.

Enjoy up to 34 hours of playtime with the charging case and get up to 1 hour of use with just a 10-minute charge. Dual-Device Connectivity: You can connect MeloBuds Pro to two devices and seamlessly switch between them with simple touch controls.

You can connect MeloBuds Pro to two devices and seamlessly switch between them with simple touch controls. Ultra-Low Latency: With an 80ms latency, MeloBuds Pro ensures synchronized audio and video for an enhanced gaming and movie experience.

With an 80ms latency, MeloBuds Pro ensures synchronized audio and video for an enhanced gaming and movie experience. IPX5 Waterproof rating: Splashes and sweat won't stop MeloBuds Pro.

Availability and Prices

QCY officially announced MeloBuds Pro in late August. Available in Gold, Green, White, and Black, the MeloBuds Pro is priced at $47.99. For more details, please visit the QCY website.

About QCY

QCY is a premier audio brand, established in 2009. As a global leader in wireless audio technology, QCY boasts over 200 technology research and development engineers and operates a comprehensive ecosystem integrating production, research and development, sales, and an audio testing laboratory. The brand's distribution channels span across the globe. For more information about QCY and its brands and products, please visit qcy.com.

