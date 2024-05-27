QCY Launches AilyBuds Pro+: Advanced Semi In-Ear Wireless Earbuds

Equipped with a large 13mm bio-diaphragm dynamic driver and Hi-Fi 5 DSP High-definition Decoding, The AilyBuds Pro series delivers an expansive soundstage. Thanks to Adaptive Low-frequency Compensation Tech, they offer punchy bass and detailed vocals. Packed with LDAC™ and Hi-Res Audio, the AilyBuds Pro+ provides a Hi-res audio experience across the entire sound chain. What's more, Ultra Wide Frequency Adaptive EQ is applied to adjust the sound by automatically calculating your ear canal, wearing status, and volume level - all the way from 20 Hz to 2000 Hz - to provide precise compensation in merely 2 seconds to reveal authentic sound.

Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling

Utilizing Adaptive ANC Tech, AilyBuds Pro+ can detect the user's wearing status and auto-generate noise cancelling parameters accordingly. Each earbud is equipped with three high-sensitivity microphones, featuring Deep Neural Network Call Noise Canceling and AI-based Voice Pickup tech, which effectively isolates vocals from ambient noise, significantly enhancing call quality.

Comfortable Fit & Practical Case Design

Through the analysis of over 200,000 ear samples, the AilyBuds Pro series is equipped with a comfortable, and stable wearing experience with the semi in-ear design. The earbuds can automatically connect to the user's device when the case is opened. Additionally, the AilyBuds Pro series supports Dual-device Connectivity, allowing users to switch between devices easily with simple touch controls.

KEY FEATURES

HiFi 5 DSP tech and LDAC codes deliver Hi-Res Audio rich detailed sound.

Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, low-frequency compensation

6 Mics, AI-Based Noise Cancellation and voice pickup technology for crystal-clear calls

Waterproof rating: IPX5

Up to 28-hour playback with charging case / 5-hour playback in earbuds with ANC OFF / 4-hour playback with ANC ON

/ 4-hour playback with Bluetooth version 5.3, dual-device connection supported

Availability and Prices

The AilyBuds Pro+ will be officially launched on May 25 on the QCY website, Amazon, and AliExpress, available in black, white, and blue. The AilyBuds Pro+ is priced at $49.99 on the QCY website. Enjoy a 5% early bird discount on orders placed on the QCY website from May 25 to June 25!

About QCY

QCY, founded in 2009, is a premier audio brand known for its expertise in wireless audio technology. With over 200 product development engineers, QCY operates a robust ecosystem encompassing production, research and development, sales, and an advanced audio testing laboratory. QCY is a brand of Dongguan Hele Electronics Co., Ltd. For more information about Hele and QCY, please visit qcy.com.

PR Contact

Tracy, Senior PR Manager, QCY

PR@qcyearphone.com

Rice, Marketing Director, QCY

Rice@qcyearphone.com

