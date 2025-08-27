QC Ware Announces 3rd Q2B Paris Conference Focused on the Roadmap to Quantum Value in Europe and Beyond, Quandela to Sponsor

QC Ware and Bpifrance to host, under the high patronage of Mr. Emmanuel MACRON, President of the French Republic, the 2025 Q2B Paris Conference to connect international and European quantum industry experts across pharmaceutical, finance, telecommunication, automotive, and more.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware , a leading provider of industry-disrupting quantum and quantum-inspired machine learning as well as chemistry simulation solutions, today announced the 2025 Q2B Paris Conference to take place on September 24-25, 2025. This conference is presented in joint partnership with Bpifrance .

As the Platinum Sponsor of Q2B25 Paris, Quandela , the European quantum computing leader, will be participating in strategic discussions and live demonstrations focused on real-world quantum impact. Positioning Europe at the forefront of the global quantum race, Quandela has successfully deployed quantum computers across private datacenters while providing cloud access to its own quantum platforms. Its advanced photon-based systems and comprehensive software stack are designed to create value and power breakthrough innovations across critical industries. This year at Q2B25 Paris, Quandela will showcase MerLin, the first worldwide framework bridging AI and quantum computing.

"The quantum industry is at an exciting inflection point where we're moving from potential to practical value. Q2B Paris brings together the world's leading quantum actors, creating a unique opportunity to accelerate this transition. As a European company with quantum systems running in datacenters across different continents, we're eager to contribute to this global conversation about quantum value," said Niccolo Somaschi - Cofounder & CEO of Quandela.

The conference, which will be held at the Paris' Cité des Sciences et de l'Industrie , will dive deep into all major quantum technologies: computing, AI, sensing, communications, and security. Attendees can expect to see featured keynotes, industry case studies, and discussions led by experts on the leading edge of quantum R&D from some of the world's top businesses and institutions across government, academia, and Fortune 100 companies.

The conference is a collaborative effort between QC Ware and Bpifrance, France's public investment bank, which is committed to supporting innovation and investing in the country's most promising areas of technology.

"I'm really excited about our returning to Paris for another year of this conference!" said QC Ware CEO Matt Johnson. "The quantum technologies ecosystem in Europe, and specifically in France, has made huge steps forward over the last year. Also, the work Bpifrance has undertaken to directly and indirectly pave the way to this achievement is outstanding."

Through keynotes, business seminars, breakout sessions, technical workshops, and panel discussions, attendees at Q2B Paris will be able to learn about the latest hardware breakthroughs and applications in optimization, chemistry simulations, pharmaceutical and materials discovery, Monte Carlo methods, error correction, and machine learning. Notable speakers include:

Bruno Bonnell – Secretary General for Investment in charge of France 2030, Secretary General for Investments

– Secretary General for Investment in charge of 2030, Secretary General for Investments Pascale Senellart – Co-founder and Scientific Advisor, Quandela

– Co-founder and Scientific Advisor, Quandela Loïc Le Loarer – Head of the French National Quantum Strategy, Secretary General for Investments

– Head of the French National Quantum Strategy, Secretary General for Investments Nicolas Dufourcq – CEO, Bpifrance

– CEO, Bpifrance Michael Hayduk – Deputy Director, Information Directorate, AFRL

– Deputy Director, Information Directorate, AFRL Serafino Sorrenti – Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Department for Digital Transformation of the Italian Presidency of the Council of Ministers

– Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Department for Digital Transformation of the Italian Presidency of the Council of Ministers Xavier Pereira – Chief Growth Officer, Quandela

On September 25 - Daniel Vert from Systematic Paris will be hosting an end user panel titled "Use-cases or buzzwords? What industry really expects from quantum" including representatives from top French companies looking at quantum solutions:

David De Almeida – Director for Research, SNCF

– Director for Research, SNCF Andrea Le Vot – Quantum Lead, Crédit Agricole

– Quantum Lead, Crédit Agricole Benoît Lelong – Head of Data Platform, Servier

Additionally, the conference will feature several panels and sessions from real-world practitioners and experts across industries, including:

Pharmaceuticals: Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim Finance: Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole Automotive, Transportation and Aerospace: Airbus, BMW, SNCF

Q2B is dedicated to promoting and growing the quantum technologies ecosystem. One of the critical components of the conference is the Start-up Track which includes a pitch competition, New faces panel, and VC panel. The pitch competition is being organized by Quantonation Ventures, who will engage in full due diligence with the competition winner for a potential pre-seed or seed investment.

Finally, several leaders charting the future of quantum technology adoption will deliver sessions on recent advancements in the field. These leaders include:

Shane Mansfield – Chief Research Officer, Quandela

– Chief Research Officer, Quandela Loic Henriet – Chief Technology Officer, Pasqal

– Chief Technology Officer, Pasqal Jean-François Bobier – Partner and Vice President, BCG.X

– Partner and Vice President, BCG.X Yuval Boger – CCO, QuEra Quantum Computing Inc.

– CCO, QuEra Quantum Computing Inc. Alfredo Troiano – Sole Director, QuantumNet SRL

– Sole Director, QuantumNet SRL José Duca – Global Head of Computer-Aided Drug Discovery, Novartis

– Global Head of Computer-Aided Drug Discovery, Novartis Olivier Ezratty – Academic and Co-Founder, EPITA, Quantum Energy Initiative

– Academic and Co-Founder, EPITA, Quantum Energy Initiative Joe Spencer – VP Strategic Projects and Client Success, GQI

– VP Strategic Projects and Client Success, GQI Théau Peronnin – CEO and Cofounder, Alice & Bob

– CEO and Cofounder, Alice & Bob Carlos Riofrio – Quantum Engineer, BMW

– Quantum Engineer, BMW Julian van Velzen – Director of Quantum, Capgemini

– Director of Quantum, Capgemini Benoît Lelong – Head of Data Platform, Servier

– Head of Data Platform, Servier Bruno Sanglé-Ferrière – CEO, Carrousel Digital Ltd

– CEO, Carrousel Digital Ltd Roberti Siagri – CEO & Founder, Rotonium SRL

"In our effort to boost the quantum computing ecosystem in France and in Europe, we're glad to welcome the world's quantum leaders to Paris for this event," said Paul-François Fournier, Executive Director of Innovation at Bpifrance.

Q2B Paris will also host a number of vendors showcasing their latest advancements in quantum technologies: Quandela, NQSTI, QuEra Computing Inc., Quantum Transistors, Equal1, Carrousel Digital, IQM, Quintessence Labs, Quantum Machines, Alice & Bob, AWS, and more.

Find the agenda, featured speakers, and register to attend Q2B 2025 Paris here .

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum and classical computing SaaS company focused on delivering enterprise value through cutting-edge computational technology. The company develops enterprise-grade applications that run on state-of-the-art classical computing hardware and algorithms targeting near-term quantum hardware. Its flagship product, Promethium , is an advanced molecular discovery platform that leverages quantum chemistry to accelerate research across pharmaceutical, materials science, and chemical industries. With specialization in machine learning and chemistry simulation applications, the team bridges the gap between theoretical quantum computing and practical business solutions. Composed of some of the industry's foremost experts, QC Ware is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with a European subsidiary in Paris. The company also organizes Q2B , a global series of conferences for industry, practitioner, and academic quantum computing communities. Learn more at www.qcware.com .

