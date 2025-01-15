qbiq AI Raises $16M Series A Led by Insight Partners to Meet Booming Demand for Its Automated Architectural Solutions

AI for Architectural Planning that allows users to effortlessly generate layout plans and visualizations to further accelerate global adoption; users generate over 400 million square feet in record time

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- qbiq , the largest and one of the first AI companies focused on automating architectural planning, today announced the closing of a $16 million Series A round led by global software investor Insight Partners. The round included participation from JLL Spark, 10D, Ocean Azul, Random Forest and M-Fund.

qbiq's software enables non-architects and architect users alike to immediately plan, visualize and optimize any given space. With a simple input of requirements - from seat count to finish materials - qbiq's AI generates a complete design package including optimized floor plans, 3D visualizations, architectural programs, quantity estimates, Revit/CAD models and more. qbiq transforms complex design processes into easy-to-use solutions that can dramatically accelerate decision-making and transactions for brokers, landlords, tenants, architects, general contractors, and co-working chains.

The investment will drive qbiq's mission to standardize automated architectural capabilities in commercial real estate, making architectural planning faster, accessible, and more efficient for non-designers and designers alike.

A New Era of Automated Architectural Capabilities

Since launch, qbiq's customers have created over 400 million square feet of architectural layouts and visualizations in hours, replacing weeks or even months of manual work to accelerate decision-making and reduce deal cycles. The customer base has grown more than tenfold and qbiq continues to see increasing demand.

"When we officially launched in 2023, I discussed reaching 100 million square feet delivered to clients as a KPI. This was thought by many to be unrealistic. By 2024 we had already quadrupled that goal and are now speeding towards the 1 billion square foot mark," says Leeor Solnik, qbiq's CEO & Co-Founder. "Joining forces with Insight Partners is a big milestone for qbiq, enabling the acceleration of our global expansion and paving our way towards a real industry transformation."

Liad Agmon, Managing Director at Insight Partners, led the investment in qbiq and will join the company's board of directors.

"When I was CEO, we would have at least one major office move per year across our global offices. Understanding whether a vacant space would be optimal for our needs was a tedious and lengthy process that would often take weeks and involve back and forth between our team, landlords, and our architects. I was impressed by how elegantly qbiq solves this problem, saving valuable time and money to all parties involved." said Agmon. "With qbiq, we're witnessing a game-changing shift—helping define a new era of automated architectural planning."

Ending the decades-long dependency on manual architectural workflows

qbiq tackles one of real estate's biggest pain points: the inefficiency of traditional architectural planning, which leads to delays and prolonged deal cycles.

For decades, creating layouts involved slow, manual work using tools like AutoCAD, with architects solving complex design problems line by line. Even after completing a layout, interpreting it can be challenging—especially for those without a design background. Creating clarity through visuals, such as rendered tours and images, is a costly, months-long process, making it impractical for most deals and projects.

qbiq has created one of the first Architectural AI platforms that allows brokers, landlords, architects, general contractors, and tenants to easily envision the full potential of any space in minutes, while considering basic or complex requirements. Customers such as Brookfield Properties, JLL, Skanska and IWG are able to easily create a wide range of architectural outputs for any space in minutes. These outputs include architectural programs, programmatic or conceptual layouts, high-resolution rendered tours and images, quantity takeoffs CAD/Revit models and more.

About qbiq

qbiq leverages generative AI to automate and democratize architectural planning at any scale. With qbiq, tenants make highly informed decisions, brokers close deals and projects faster, landlords increase ROI from reduced vacancies due to shorter deal cycles and architects can boost their planning capacity. Founded in 2019 by Leeor Solnik, Elad Kaminer, Noam Diamantstein and Roey Granot. qbiq is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with offices in New York and Miami. To date, qbiq has delivered over 400 million square feet of plans, transforming real estate transactions for hundreds of clients globally.

For more information, visit qbiq.ai .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2024, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

