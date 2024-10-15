Qatari Diar Unveils Exclusive Waterfront Townhouses at The Seef Lusail

Luxury Living Redefined with Attractive Investment Opportunities Starting from QAR 1.7 Million for apartments and QAR 3.4 Million for townhouses in Downtown Lusail

Flexible Payment Plans with 0% Interest and Direct Financing

Freehold Ownership and Residency in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company announced the launch of exclusive upscale waterfront townhouses at The Seef in Downtown Lusail, offering exceptional investment opportunities with 0% interest, direct financing, and flexible payment plans. Lusail represents a bold step forward in sustainable, smart urban living. Known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and forward-thinking design, Lusail offers a mix of residential, commercial, and entertainment districts just minutes from Qatar's newest community.

The Seef Townhouses The Seef Lusail

Situated in the heart of Lusail's waterfront district, The Seef offers a limited collection of luxurious townhouses starting from QAR 3.4 million and apartments starting from QAR 1.7 million. These residences offer immediate occupancy and are designed to provide residents with a blend of modern elegance and comfort. With breathtaking sea views overlooking Qetaifan Islands and Lusail's iconic skyline, the townhouses redefine modern living.

Lusail's thriving real estate market presents significant growth potential for investors. The Seef offers freehold ownership, providing residency in Qatar for foreigners. With mortgage financing options from leading local banks, in addition to direct payment plans with 0% interest extending to 6 years for apartments and 4 years for townhouses, owning a luxury residence in The Seef is more accessible than ever. Situated in a location known for attracting substantial foreign investment, The Seef promises robust returns whether for resale or long-term residence.

Eng. Ali Mohamed Al-Ali, CEO of Qatari Diar, said: "The launch of our exclusive waterfront townhouses at The Seef marks a significant milestone in offering unparalleled luxury living in Qatar. Lusail represents more than just a place to live; it's a lifestyle destination that combines convenience, sophistication and investment potential. With the recent advancements in the Qatari mortgage law, we are thrilled to extend flexible financing options in partnership with several Qatari banks that make owning a piece of this vibrant community achievable for a broader market."

The Seef's townhouses are built to meet the diverse needs of residents, from professionals to families. Each townhouse features spacious layouts with high-end finishes, ensuring comfort and luxury at every turn. Residents will enjoy uninterrupted sea views, offering a tranquil escape within the city, and lush green landscapes that create a serene environment for relaxation. The prime location provides proximity to key attractions, including the Meryal Waterpark—the largest in Qatar—Lusail Marina, and Place Vendôme. Located near transit hubs, major highways, shopping centers, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions, The Seef offers residents unparalleled convenience, placing all the vibrant energy of Lusail right at their doorstep.

The Seef reflects Qatari Diar's commitment to sustainability, with eco-friendly design elements that include energy-efficient infrastructure and green landscaping. The project's unique architectural innovations, including sky bridge swimming pools and modern areas amenities, such as kids' playgrounds, squash courts, gym facilities, retail outlets, and serene promenades, sets it apart from typical residential projects, creating a true lifestyle destination.

Prospective buyers and investors are invited to explore The Seef firsthand at the Cityscape Global in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 11 – 14 November. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the development, view its luxury offerings, and discover how The Seef can become part of their future in Lusail, Qatar's city of the future.

For more information, please visit Qatari Diar's website to explore The Seef and view the full portfolio of investment opportunities.

About Qatari Diar

Qatari Diar Real Estate Company was established in 2005 by the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. Headquartered northeast of capital, Doha, in the City of Lusail, on the coast of the Arabian Gulf. Qatari Diar was entrusted to support Qatar's growing economy and to coordinate the country's real estate development priorities. For more information, visit qataridiar.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531093/Qatari_Diar_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531089/Qatari_Diar_Seef.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531090/Qatari_Diar_Lusail.jpg