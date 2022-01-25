Qatari Diar Gains Improved Property Management with Yardi Technology

Qatar-based investment company digitises operations with Yardi platform

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company goes live with Yardi® technology after a successful deployment of the Yardi® Commercial Suite for its sales and leasing operations and financial ecosystem at Lusail City in Doha.

As Qatari Diar's flagship project, Lusail City is the largest single development to be undertaken in the State of Qatar. More than 200,000 residents will live in Lusail's scenic surroundings, with 170,000 expected to work in the city's different districts and 80,000 anticipated to visit its entertainment and recreation facilities.

"The rollout of Yardi's real estate technology across property management, property financials, leasing, sales, city management and facility management has delivered a fully connected, single source of truth across multiple asset types," said Amany Abu Hassan, director of IT for Qatari Diar. "Not only are we managing these processes with greater efficiency, but we are able to gain easier access to a wide range of real estate performance information and business KPI's through a single platform.

"After the success of the initial implementation, we will begin rolling out additional Yardi solutions across our remaining real estate portfolios in Qatar, Egypt and International," Abu Hasan added.

"Yardi's technology has helped Qatari Diar digitise its processes, allowing for easier access to the right data within one platform," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We're thrilled that the company is already seeing results after the 6-month project and Yardi will continue to support Qatari Diar's goals for future growth."

About Qatari Diar

Qatari Diar Real Estate Company was established in 2005 by the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. Headquartered northeast of capital, Doha, on the coast of the Arabian Gulf. Qatari Diar was entrusted to support Qatar's growing economy and to coordinate the country's real estate development priorities. For more information, visit qataridiar.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.ae.

