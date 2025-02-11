QATAR TO CREATE A PERMANENT NATIONAL PAVILION IN THE GIARDINI OF VENICE, HISTORIC VENUE OF LA BIENNALE DI VENEZIA

The Qatar Pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia to Feature Two-Part Exhibition Organised by Qatar's Future Art Mill Museum, with an Installation on the Site of the Qatar Pavilion and a Presentation at ACP-Palazzo Franchetti

DOHA, Qatar and VENICE, Italy, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar will build a national pavilion in the historic venue of Giardini della Biennale, which first opened to the public in 1895. Qatar will join 30 other nations with permanent pavilions in the Giardini. Only two others have opened there in the last 50 years (Australia and Republic of Korea).

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums and commissioner of the Qatar Pavilion, said, "La Biennale di Venezia is the world's pre-eminent gathering in art and architecture, and the Giardini is the historic landscape where extraordinary pavilions stand as ambassadors for their nations. Qatar is proud to take its place in this international assembly, advancing our role as a global leader in cultural diplomacy and providing an unparalleled platform for giving voice to the creative talent of our nation and the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia region."

Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, President of La Biennale di Venezia, said, "Venice is the only European city to have had, since the year 1000 CE, a name in Arabic, Bunduqiyyah, a fact that testifies to the teeming mixture of languages and ethnicities that have long sheltered here. In the spirit of curiosity, exploration, and sincere human exchange that characterises Venice and its Biennale, I welcome Qatar to the Giardini, as a powerful global source of creativity and cross-cultural understanding."

The new Qatar Pavilion will be located in the Giardini, adjacent to the iconic Book Pavilion.



Qatar will begin to activate its site in May 2025 during the 19th International Architecture Exhibition by presenting a major installation, Community Centre, by Pakistani architect Yasmeen Lari.

The installation will be part of the exhibition Beyti Beytak. My home is your home. La mia casa è la tua casa., presented at both the Giardini and ACP-Palazzo Franchetti. In keeping with the theme of the Biennale Architettura 2025, Beyti Beytak. My home is your home. La mia casa è la tua casa. will explore how hospitality and traditions of welcome are embodied in the contemporary architecture and landscapes throughout the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA). Paying tribute to pioneering architects and thinkers, the exhibition will feature works by more than 20 modern and contemporary architects from the MENASA region, including several whose work has not previously been shown in Venice.

The exhibition is commissioned by H.E. Sheikha Al Mayassa and Qatar Museums and organised by the future Art Mill Museum. It is curated by Aurélien Lemonier, Art Mill Museum Curator of Architecture, and Sean Anderson, Associate Professor at Cornell University, with the collaboration of Virgile Alexandre.

