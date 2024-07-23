Qatar Airways Announces Order for 20 More Boeing 777-9 Passenger Jets

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Qatar Airways announced today the Middle Eastern airline's order for 20 more 777-9 airplanes, which will be the world's largest and most fuel-efficient twin-engine jet. The order, which expands the carrier's 777X order book to nearly 100 airplanes, was finalized this year and listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.

Boeing and Qatar Airways announced today the Middle Eastern airline placed an order for 20 more 777-9 airplanes, which expands the carrier's 777X order book to nearly 100 airplanes. The order was finalized this year and listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.

The award-winning airline helped launch the 777X program and now has on order 60 777-9 passenger airplanes. Qatar Airways is also the inaugural launch customer for the 777-8 Freighter and has 34 of the next generation cargo jet on order.

"Qatar Airways is proud to announce an expansion to the existing Boeing 777X aircraft order with an additional 20, totalling 94 Boeing 777X aircraft," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer. "We, as the World's Best Airline, are an industry leader and operate one of the youngest fleets, offering unparalleled innovation and quality. Keeping an eye on the future, we continue to ensure that all Qatar Airways passengers are only met with the best products and services available in the industry."

Based on the popular Boeing 777 family and with advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner, the 777X program is designed to set new standards of efficiency, environmental performance and passenger experience. The 777-9 is the largest in the family and will help operators open new growth opportunities with capacity for 426 passengers in a typical two-class configuration and a range of 7,295 nautical miles (13,510 km).

Earlier this month, Boeing began certification flight testing for the 777-9, which will offer a new level of passenger comfort with a spacious cabin, better humidity, a quiet environment and increased natural light.

"Qatar Airways is a leader in our industry, and we are honored the airline added 20 more 777-9 jets to its large Boeing order book," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We appreciate their confidence that Boeing's market-leading widebody family will provide outstanding fuel efficiency and a superior passenger experience for its global operations."

In addition to the 777X family, Qatar Airways has 12 787 Dreamliner and 25 737 MAX aircraft on order.

Boeing's 2024 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts that twin-aisle jets such as its 777X and 787 Dreamliner will make up 44% of the region's fleet across Middle Eastern operators over the next 20 years.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the 'World's Best Airline' for the unprecedented eighth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways has been the World's Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, 'World's Best Business Class', 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge', and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'. As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways was also recently voted the 'World's Best Airline Website' by World Travel Tech Awards.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA's Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the 'World's Best Airport', as voted by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024. In 2024, Hamad International Airport also received the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' accolade for 10 consecutive years, as well as 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the second year in a row.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact

Boeing Media Relations

media@boeing.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467411/Boeing_QTR_7779_Inflight_HD.jpg