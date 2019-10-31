QA Systems Announces Version 9.0 of the Cantata Unit Test Tool

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today software quality company, QA Systems, has announced the anticipated release of Cantata version 9.0. This is a major new release of the Cantata unit and integration testing tool for C and C++. This version introduces support for Test Driven Development (TDD), by automating test script generation from header files. The cutting-edge Cantata Autotest feature has been extended to cover C++. New Build Variant Code Coverage has been added to explicitly measure and combine executions over multiple builds of source code.

TDD is an agile technique which develops test cases from requirements rather than source code implementation. In contrast to open source tools, Cantata for TDD ensures 'cleaner' code and enhances common TDD techniques through full-featured white-box testing. Cantata TDD test cases can be run before the code is implemented. Cantata converts stub simulations to wrapper interceptions, automatically updating tests as code function bodies are defined.

Due to growing market demand the popular Cantata AutoTest feature has been extended for C++ code, generating passing unit test cases with 100% code coverage. Each test case is generated with a concise code path solving description, to aid tracing to requirements.

New Build Variant Coverage reports aggregate data for source code executed over more than one build variant, and all coverage certification is now automatically generated when coverage analysis is deferred after test execution.

Cantata Product Manager Pierre-Henri Stanek commented "This new version of Cantata delivers sophisticated new features and I'm very proud of our R&D team here at QA Systems. Our customers are increasingly looking to apply Cantata on TDD and C++ projects. By allowing executable tests to be created before the code is implemented, and supporting C++ in the popular AutoTest feature, we have empowered our customers with agile testing solutions. Coverage over multiple builds is often requested by our automotive customers, so we are pleased to include new Build Variant Coverage in Cantata 9.0. Even when defines are used to build executable code variants, this provides unique analysis and certified reporting of coverage aggregated over all variants."

Cantata 9.0 is certified to the highest safety integrity levels for ISO 26262 (automotive), IEC 61508 (industrial safety), IEC 62304 (medical devices), EN 50128 (railways), IEC 60880 (nuclear) from SGS TüV Saar.

Cantata version 9.0 is available from October 2019. For further information, please visit www.qa-systems.com/tools/cantata, or contact sales@qa-systems.com.

About Cantata

Cantata is a unit and integration software testing tool, enabling developers to verify standard compliant or business critical C/C++ code on embedded target and host native platforms. Cantata is integrated with an extensive set of embedded development toolchains, from cross-compilers to requirements management and continuous integration tools. The Eclipse GUI, tight tool integrations, highly automated C/C++ test cases generation, all make Cantata easy to use.

About QA Systems

QA Systems tools automate unit testing, code coverage, integration testing and static analysis to optimise safety and business critical embedded software and accelerate standards compliance. With over 20 years of experience, our tools and services enable organizations worldwide to develop tested high-quality software which meets the stringent demands of industry safety standards. All tools are independently certified by SGS TüV for use at the highest integrity level of safety related software development for all major safety standards (ISO 26262, IEC 61508, IEC 62304, EN 50128, and IEC 60880), and qualifiable for standards such as DO-178B/C. Founded in 1996 by CEO and racing driver, Andreas Sczepansky, QA Systems operates across Europe and through a global reseller network. QA Systems has over 350 blue-chip customers, across all safety related and business critical industries. In addition to our tools, the QA Systems Academy shares our know-how and expertise with engineers from around the world.

