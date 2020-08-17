Q8 Trade Proud to Announce They Are Now Multi-Regulated

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q8 Trade had joined the ranks of multi-regulated brokers, after managing to receive authorization from South Africa's FSCA. Recently, the brand also got regulated by Seychelles' FSA, as part of a broader plan to expand services for global customers. Q8 Trade is now independent from Q8 Securities.

Opening the Q8 Trade services for global customers

Thanks to the Q8 Trade multi-regulated approach, retail traders from all around the world, except residents in the USA and Canada, are now able to open an account and benefit from all the trading tools and features available. Getting approval from the South Africa FSCA proves it is a trusted and honest brand, committed to the highest trading standards.

Traders working with Q8 Trade had benefited during the past 6 months, considering the 70% success rate for all opened trades. This statistic is based on millions of different orders placed by clients, confirming the high-quality of the trading services provided by the broker.

One of the main trading features standing out has to do with the Q8 Trade auto-trading service, thanks to the partnership with DupliTrade, a premium Automated Trading Service for high-rolling traders who either don't have enough time to trade or would like to use a trusted provider of profitable trading strategies. For the past 6 months, the top 3 DupliTrade strategies (Amber, Orion, and Legacy) had generated substantial returns, even in one of the most volatile environments.

Now that it is multi-regulated, Q8 Trade provides enough trust for global customers looking for a reliable brand to work with, who are able to trade without having to worry about legal issues or regulatory compliance.

About Q8 Trade

Q8 Trade is an online trading brand owned and operated by MARKETFINANCIALS LIMITED. Regulated by both FSA and FSCA, Q8 Trade is a trusted brand, providing access to a multitude of trading instruments, including forex, commodities, stocks, and indices, available through a proprietary web-based platform, the popular MetaTrader 5, or the Q8 Trade mobile app, compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

