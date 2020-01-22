PZU Lays a Cornerstone of the Three Seas Region's Global Development

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of 12 Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)'s biggest and most dynamic companies have signed today a memorandum establishing the Business Council of Growing Europe. The objective of the initiative is to promote Central and Eastern Europe as an attractive investment destination for investors and encourage cooperation between business leaders of the region.

The motto of the Business Council is "Growing Europe" to emphasize the key feature which the 11 CEE countries have in common: stable growth. The memorandum establishing the Business Council has been signed at the Polish House in Davos during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum by 11 international companies originating from Central and Eastern Europe: PZU, Pekao SA, Banca Comercială Română, Bolt, Bulpros, Exponea, Gedeon Richter, OTP Bank, Prezi, Riko Group, Triglav Group and UiPath.

The objective of the Council is to promote Central and Eastern Europe as an attractive destination for investors and to present the region as a development hub of high technology, booming destination of investments in infrastructure, and renewable energy sources.

"The region is well positioned to become the most attractive investment destination both in Europe and globally. It offers economic, political, and social stability while generating stable economic growth throughout economic cycles. By joining our forces, we can raise awareness about the dynamism, entrepreneurship and innovation of this part of Europe. By doing this, we want to send a positive signal both to the entire European Union and the world: Europe is not defending its status quo, Europe is Growing, invest in Growing Europe," said PZU CEO Paweł Surówka. "From now on, Central and Eastern Europe has a Business Council, it has a voice, it has engaged business leaders who want to work for its promotion together."

