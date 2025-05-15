PX3 Partners reaches €1.1 billion of assets under management with its inaugural fundraise

PX3 Partners Fund I closes at its €500 million hard cap

Final close takes PX3 Partners' total assets under management to €1.1 billion

LONDON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PX3 Partners ("PX3"), the London-headquartered private equity firm, announces today that it has held a final close of its inaugural PX3 Partners Fund I at its hard cap of €500 million. The successful conclusion of the fundraise brings PX3 Partners' total assets under management to €1.1 billion.

PX3 Partners Fund I received commitments from a broad and diverse group of institutional investors globally from across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Investors in the fund include asset managers, endowment and foundations, global family offices, insurance companies, and pension funds, as well as prominent business founders and executives.

PX3 invests behind transformative themes and targets companies operating within select segments of the business services, consumer & leisure, and industrials sectors with strong business fundamentals. PX3 identifies and develops companies with the potential to lead their sectors globally. With an extensive network of relationships and deep expertise in helping businesses grow internationally across Europe, North America, and Asia, PX3 helps its portfolio companies' growth ambitions through its Connected AccelerationTM value creation model.

PX3 Partners Fund I has already made investments in three globally leading businesses, namely, Com Laude, a specialist in internet domain name management, online brand protection, and online security; Cofimco, a provider of engineered cooling systems and services for AI data centres and industrial applications; and Cleanova, a manufacturer of industrial filtration systems. In March 2025, PX3 announced Cleanova's transformative acquisition of Micronics Engineered Filtration Group, creating one of the largest privately held industrial filtration businesses in the world, with an enterprise value of $1.3 billion.

The Managing Partners of PX3 commented: "We thank all of our investors for their support and for placing their trust in PX3. We are focused on delivering on our strategy through our proven value creation model and are excited by the opportunities we see to develop and grow international leaders in our target sectors. Through PX3 Partners Fund I, we look forward to partnering with many more ambitious companies, dynamic leadership teams, and entrepreneurs to achieve their goals."

PX3 enlisted the support of Piper Sandler's private capital advisory group, Aviditi Advisors, as placement agent; Weil, Gotshal & Manges as international legal counsel; Carey Olsen as Guernsey legal counsel; and Langham Hall as fund administrator.

Media enquiries

Greenbrook

Michael Russell / Bella Lahdo

+44 20 7952 2000

px3partners@greenbrookadvisory.com

About PX3 Partners

PX3 stands for purpose, passion, and performance. It is a pan-European private equity firm founded by Petter Johnsson, Gianpiero Lenza, and Sébastien Mazella di Bosco with headquarters in London. It invests behind transformative themes and targets companies operating within select segments of the business services, consumer and leisure, and industrials sectors with strong business fundamentals. PX3 is committed to supporting ambitious entrepreneurs and management teams build great businesses through transformative growth internationally and operational improvement. PX3 is the continuation and consolidation of the founding partners' investment strategy and their relationship-focused and distinctive value creation model honed over 20 years working together. PX3 Partners has assets under management of €1.1 billion.

For more information see: https://www.px3partners.com/