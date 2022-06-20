PVC Pipe Market to Garner $12.1 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 5.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

20 Jun, 2022, 14:20 BST
Rise in demand from the construction and agriculture applications drives the growth of the global PVC pipes market.
PORTLAND, Ore., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "PVC Pipe Market by Material (PVC Resin, Stabilizers, Plasticizers, Lubricant, Pigment Base, and Others), by Type (Chlorinated PVC, Plasticized PVC, and Unplasticized PVC), and Application (Irrigation, Water Supply, Sewerage, Plumbing, Oil & Gas, HVAC, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" As per the report, the global PVC pipes industry was accounted for $6.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $12.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.
Major determinants of the market growth
Rise in demand from the construction and agriculture applications drives the growth of the global PVC pipes market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand from emerging economics would open new opportunities in the future.
Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1766
Covid-19 scenario:
- The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to disrupted the supply chain, prolonged lockdown, and fluctuations in prices of raw materials.
- However, the market is expected to get back on track as governments announced relaxation regarding lockdown regulations.
The PVC resins segment dominated the market
By material, the PVC resins segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global PVC pipes market, as they are economical and versatile compared to other material. However, the stabilizers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to high demand for stabilizers to protect pipes against heat, UV, and mechanical degradation.
Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the PVC Pipe Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1766?reqfor=covid
The plumbing segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030
By application, the plumbing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031, due to surge in construction activities and high usage of PVC pipes in buildings and constructions. However, the sewer & drain segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global PVC pipes market, owing to rise in government spending on water and wastewater management.
Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the lion's share
By region, the global PVC pipes market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in construction activities, increase in population, and surge in government spending on water and waste water treatment.
Major Market Players
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
- China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.
- Egeplast a.s.
- Finolex Industries Ltd
- IPEX Inc.
- JM Eagle Company, Inc.
- North American Pipe Corporation
- Pipelife International GmbH
- Plastika AS
- Polypipe Plc
- Royal Building Products
- Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd.
- Tessenderlo Group
- Tigre SA
- Formosa Plastics Group.
Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pvc-pipes-market/purchase-options
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial
Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports:
FTTx Pipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Spoolable Pipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023
FRP Pipe Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030
India PVC Pipes Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015-2023
HDPE Pipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Allied Market Research
Share this article