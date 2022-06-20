PVC Pipe Market to Garner $12.1 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 5.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand from the construction and agriculture applications drives the growth of the global PVC pipes market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "PVC Pipe Market by Material (PVC Resin, Stabilizers, Plasticizers, Lubricant, Pigment Base, and Others), by Type (Chlorinated PVC, Plasticized PVC, and Unplasticized PVC), and Application (Irrigation, Water Supply, Sewerage, Plumbing, Oil & Gas, HVAC, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" As per the report, the global PVC pipes industry was accounted for $6.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $12.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand from the construction and agriculture applications drives the growth of the global PVC pipes market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand from emerging economics would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to disrupted the supply chain, prolonged lockdown, and fluctuations in prices of raw materials.

However, the market is expected to get back on track as governments announced relaxation regarding lockdown regulations.

The PVC resins segment dominated the market

By material, the PVC resins segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global PVC pipes market, as they are economical and versatile compared to other material. However, the stabilizers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to high demand for stabilizers to protect pipes against heat, UV, and mechanical degradation.

The plumbing segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By application, the plumbing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031, due to surge in construction activities and high usage of PVC pipes in buildings and constructions. However, the sewer & drain segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global PVC pipes market, owing to rise in government spending on water and wastewater management.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the lion's share

By region, the global PVC pipes market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in construction activities, increase in population, and surge in government spending on water and waste water treatment.

Major Market Players

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

Egeplast a.s.

Finolex Industries Ltd

IPEX Inc.

JM Eagle Company, Inc.

North American Pipe Corporation

Pipelife International GmbH

Plastika AS

Polypipe Plc

Royal Building Products

Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd.

Tessenderlo Group

Tigre SA

Formosa Plastics Group.

