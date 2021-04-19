Push-To-Talk (PTT) Services and Solution to Concentrate Increasingly in Government & Defense Sectors: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report by Fact.MR projects steady growth for the global push-to-talk (PTT) market. The PTT market has been forecast to expand at a CAGR of over 8% CAGR through 2031. Surge in demand from government and commercial sector is expected to rise, sealing push to talk market future growth opportunities. With the adoption of advanced technology and growing demand for land mobile radio (LMR) in government & defense sectors, push to talk apps and devices sales are poised to increase.

According to the study, the push to talk market size is expected to exceed the valuation of US$ 40 Bn by 2031. The demand for PTT services and solutions with LMR and cellular network is on the rise within the public safety & defense sector. This is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the PTT market players through 2021. Advantages such as the need to maintain optimum security & safety level is increasing the sales in government & defense sector across countries such as U.S., China, India and Germany. Hence, fostering PTT sales.

"Technological advancements are aiding push-to-talk (PTT) market manufacturers, ensuring increasing demand from diverse end users such as transportation, logistics, retail and defense. This is a key push to talk market trend which will continue stimulating the sales" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

High demand from advanced defense and commercial sectors are creating growth opportunities for U.S PTT market

Government & defense sector is expected to be the primary end-user for PTT market

Increased demand from public safety and defense sector is expected to spur the PTT sales in Germany

China is expected to vanguard the Asia-Pacific PTT market backed by the heightened demand from government sector

is expected to vanguard the Asia-Pacific PTT market backed by the heightened demand from government sector India to exhibit hegemony due to the rise in application within government & defense sector

to exhibit hegemony due to the rise in application within government & defense sector UK and France to be one of the most lucrative PTT market

to be one of the most lucrative PTT market By network, LMR is leading the segment backed by the use of advanced communication technology

Cellular network is expected to emerge as a potential segment aiding the PPT industry growth

Competitive Landscape

Azetti Networks, Group Talk, Zello, Iridium, AT&T, Simoco Wireless Solutions, Motorola Solutions, and AINA Wireless are some of the key manufacturers that are profiled by Fact.MR. According to the study, with the market being highly competitive, leading players are focused on generating their new proceedings by launching new strategies and product development.

In January 2021, Cubic Corporation announced the launch of FirstNet Ready™ push-to-talk gateway that offers interoperability between Land Mobile Radio and LTE networks. It has also added compatibility to it vocality RoIP and M3-SE-MFGW interoperability gateways.

Also, on 26th January 2021, Vodafone announced the launch of push-to-talk service with an advanced critical service that provides instant and secure communication powered by Vodafone's GigaNet nationwide network.

Furthermore, in September 2020, Sonim Technologies, a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions announced the collaboration with Push to Talk International (PTTI), a leading supplier of Push-to-Talk services in UK and Ireland. The collaboration enabled PTTI to provide its wide range of customers with Sonim's ultra-rugged XP8 Android smartphone.

More Valuable Insights on Push-to-talk (PTT) market

Fact.MR has published a market research report on global push-to-talk (PTT) market that contains a detailed analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The study gives a detailed segmentation on the trends, challenges and opportunities of the market expected to prevail in the upcoming years. In order to gain a better understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of network (LMR push-to-talk services and cellular push-to-talk services), end-use industry (push-to-talk services for public safety, push-to-talk services for commercial use, transportation & logistics, construction, retail, travel & hospitality, health, push-to talk services for government & defense and others) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will demand for push-to-talk (PTT) market will evolve in the future?

Which are the lucrative markets for push-to-talk (PTT) market?

Which is the top selling push-to-talk (PTT) market solution?

Which is the impact of regulation on push-to-talk (PTT) market?

Which are the top companies operating in the market?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on push-to-talk (PTT) market?

