Pursuing A Master's Degree With Structuralia: The Best Bet For African Professionals In 2023

MADRID, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presently, one constant need of all professionals is to improve their profile and stand out in order to attract the attention of potential employers during a selection process. The fact of the matter is that it is no longer enough to have a university degree, but to be able to differentiate oneself from others with specialized training that can be obtained by pursuing a master's degree, which will contribute to a better positioning in the labor market.

The rapid digital transformation in companies requires acquiring the necessary knowledge and skills in the methodologies and/or software that each sector currently requires. In these cases, it is the in-company training provided by specialized schools that offer academic programs and tools to develop the capacities of the workers, and thus, that of the organization.

Structuralia is a European online school specialized in academic programs for engineers, architects, and other STEM professionals (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), that is currently providing quality education to more than 100.000 professionals, mostly engineers in the construction, energy, and infrastructure sectors, around the world.

Highly Specialized Master's Degrees

Structuralia offers a wide variety of highly specialized international master's degrees that are aligned with the current needs of the labor market, in areas such as civil engineering, architecture and building, management and administration, industry, energy and environment, and digital transformation.

All the programs are updated annually by a faculty of 550 experts, whose job is to identify the demand from companies, and adapt the contents so the students may always acquire the latest knowledge and skills.

In addition, all the programs have double certificates, by both Structuralia and one of our partner universities, all within the framework of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).

Scholarship Programs And Special Benefits

Structuralia has created a scholarship program that covers up to 50% of tuition costs with the aim of facilitating the access to higher education in the STEM field to anyone. This is indeed the best opportunity to prosper and obtain a better job in the future.

In addition, the school is strongly committed to the fight against the gender gap that exists in the labor market, and hence the special benefits to facilitate women's access to master's programs.

SOURCE: Structuralia