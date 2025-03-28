Purina Institute Announces the Purina Institute Global Summit 2025

2-day Summit Featuring Global Experts Explores the Future of Pet Nutrition and Veterinary Care Empowered by Advanced Technologies

ST. LOUIS, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Purina Institute is excited to announce the Purina Institute Global Summit 2025, which will feature presentations from 20 global thought leaders exploring the future of pet nutrition and veterinary care. Titled "Technologically Empowered Veterinary Care," the free, product-agnostic summit will be held April 30 to May 1, 2025, and livestreamed through the Purina Institute's online platform. The agenda will focus on the integration of advanced technologies with nutrition science and veterinary medicine, empowering veterinary professionals from across the globe to integrate and leverage technology to provide care that's more personalized than ever before.

The Purina Institute Global Summit 2025 will foster discussions on a variety of topics at the forefront of companion animal science, such as:

The application of informatics, big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to improve pet nutrition and health.

The development of omics and biomarkers as powerful health monitoring tools.

The impact of the connected tools and services that facilitate the diagnosis and management of pet health conditions, bringing veterinary clinical practice to the next level.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and engage virtually with a group of experts providing diverse perspectives to explore future opportunities to advance pet health. Speakers include:

Dr. Matthew Lungren , Chief Scientific Officer for Microsoft Health and Life Sciences, where he drives innovation by translating cutting-edge technologies into healthcare solutions. He also serves as an adjunct professor at Stanford University .

, Chief Scientific Officer for Microsoft Health and Life Sciences, where he drives innovation by translating cutting-edge technologies into healthcare solutions. He also serves as an adjunct professor at . Dr. Daniel Promislow , Senior Scientist and Scientific Advisor in the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and co-founder of the Dog Aging Project.

, Senior Scientist and Scientific Advisor in the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at and co-founder of the Dog Aging Project. Dr. Jessica Quimby , professor and vice chair of research at The Ohio State University and a renowned expert on chronic kidney disease (CKD) in cats.

, professor and vice chair of research at The and a renowned expert on chronic kidney disease (CKD) in cats. Dr. Michael Snyder , Stanford W. Ascherman Professor and the Director of the Center of Genomics and Personalized Medicine at Stanford University . His extensive research focuses on how genetic variation affects individual health and disease, heralding a new and more effective approach to healthcare.

"The rapid expansion of technology provides great opportunities to improve pet nutrition, pet care and veterinary medicine, while bringing its own challenges," said Dr. Natalia Wagemans, Global Head of the Purina Institute. "Our goal at the Purina Institute is to foster collaboration and innovation that will drive the future of pet health and nutrition. The Purina Institute Global Summit 2025 brings together some of the brightest minds in the field, offering invaluable foresight for veterinary professionals to be at the cutting edge of pet health innovation."

Now in its 26th year, the Purina Institute Global Summit — formerly known as the Companion Animal Nutrition (CAN) Summit and the Purina Nutrition Forum — serves as a vital platform for the Purina Institute, which is dedicated to unlocking the power of nutrition to help pets live better, longer lives.

Registration is open now. Veterinary professionals who attend the livestream will qualify for continuing education credits in jurisdictions that accept RACE. If you cannot attend the livestream, the entire program will be available on demand. To register and view the summit agenda, visit https://nes.tl/PurinaInstituteGlobalSummit2025.

About Purina Institute

The Purina Institute is dedicated to transforming nutrition science into actionable information that veterinary professionals can put into practice to benefit their patients. Through the Institute's extensive online resources, publications and scientific programs, veterinarians and team members can arm themselves with the unbiased, science-based information they need to help pets live longer, better lives.

