Innovative loan management solutions are enabling top enterprises to generate additional revenue through robust cloud-native value propositions.

BENGALURU, India and SINGAPORE and NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware, a fully owned subsidiary of Happiest Minds, a leading global provider of software products and digital services, has strengthened its position in the Digital Lending space with its flagship Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, Arttha.

PureSoftware’s Arttha is driving growth in Digital across Emerging Economies

Arttha empowers major banks, financial institutions, and telecommunications companies to optimize their payment and lending processes by offering cutting-edge products, including retail loans, working capital financing, invoice financing, B2B loans, micro-lending, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options. This platform enhances credit decision-making, effectively mitigates risks, and delivers a seamless digital loan origination experience. By digitizing the entire credit journey, Arttha has driven increased digital engagement, improved access to working capital, and maximized operational efficiency.

Currently, the platform serves customers in 20 markets, reaching over 150 million users globally. This remarkable achievement has garnered recognition from esteemed organizations, including The Digital Banker, which awarded Arttha the title 'Best Digital Lending Solution,' along with other honors such as 'Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform of the Year.'

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds, said, "The Arttha BaaS platform represents our commitment to providing customers with platforms that allow them to scale and innovate while helping us build a non-linear stream of revenue, leveraging the acquisitions."

Manish Sharma, CEO, PureSoftware Business, said, "Our advancements in Arttha reaffirm our dedication to delivering impactful technology solutions that transform the financial landscape. We are committed to leading the way in driving digital inclusion and operational efficiency for our customers through innovative, digital-first solutions."

Happiest Minds is broadening its presence across Africa with significant customer acquisitions, including one of the continent's largest commercial banks and a prominent mobile financing service provider. By offering customized solutions such as dynamic loan product configuration and micro-lending capabilities, Arttha has delivered increased flexibility for business teams and accelerated portfolio growth. These strategic partnerships highlight Arttha's crucial role as a transformative technology enabler, driving agility and innovation in the digital lending landscape.

Udeet Bhagat, Head, Arttha Business, added, "With Arttha, a leading African bank achieved a 20% increase in customer onboarding and now processes over 100,000 loans monthly. This showcases how our integrated platform and strong partnerships are driving faster, more efficient financial services while making them scalable and future-ready for all."

Arttha, from PureSoftware, is a globally trusted financial technology platform. It helps leading enterprises embrace digital banking solutions in the areas of Digital lending, Payments, Retails and SME banking, Core Banking, BNPL, and Agency banking.

With a proven track record of success and a vision for inclusive innovation, Happiest Minds remains committed to empowering financial institutions to adopt digital transformation and provide value-driven financial services to customers around the globe.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

