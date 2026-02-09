PureHealth Reports USD 550 Million Net Profit and Proposes USD 163 Million Dividend for FY 2025

USD 7.4 billion revenue and double-digit profit growth underline strength of Healthcare and Insurance across global and local markets

EBITDA of USD 1.3 billion, up 16.1% year on year

Total assets reached USD 15.6 billion, with c.50% of the asset base now outside the UAE

PureHealth proposes dividend representing c.30% payout, reflecting earnings resilience, cash strength and disciplined capital allocation

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Holding PJSC ("PureHealth" or "the Group") (ADX Symbol: PUREHEALTH), the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, today announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, and proposed to distribute a cash dividend of USD 163 million for FY 2025, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

PureHealth FY2025 Results

The Group reported revenue of USD 7.4 billion in FY2025, up 5.7% year-on-year, supported by strong performances across its Healthcare (Care) and Insurance (Cover) verticals. EBITDA increased by 16.1% year-on-year to USD 1.3 billion, driven by continued efficiency gains, synergies and the contribution from Hellenic Healthcare Group ("HHG") in Q4-2025, its recent acquisition in Greece and Cyprus. The Group's Net Profit grew 17.7% year-on-year to USD 550 million and pretax profits grew 26.1% year on year to USD 611 million.

Dividend policy backed by strong earnings and cash generation

This performance underpins the proposal to distribute USD 163 million in dividends for FY 2025, equivalent to approximately 30% of net profit, to be paid in two equal semi annual instalments. The proposed dividend reflects the strength of PureHealth's balance sheet, recurring earnings base and sustainable cash generation across market cycles.

The proposed dividend framework reflects the deliberate scaling of PureHealth's local and international platform, sustained financial performance, and disciplined capital allocation as the Group continues to execute its long term growth strategy as a global healthcare group.

PureHealth operates across the UAE, the USA, the UK, Greece, and Cyprus, supported by rising patient volumes, expanded clinical capacity, specialised services, and continued investment in AI enabled healthcare delivery.

H.E. Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said: "2025 marked an important step forward in our ambition to shape a truly global, technology enabled healthcare group. As PureHealth expands into strategic international markets and strengthens its specialised care capabilities locally, we are laying the foundation for a more connected and resilient healthcare platform. The proposed dividend policy reflects the Board's confidence in the financial strength PureHealth has built and our commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value while maintaining the flexibility to invest in long term growth."

Farhan Malik, Founder and Managing Director of PureHealth, added: "Resilient financial performance and a strong balance sheet underpin our disciplined capital deployment. Whether investing organically in technology, AI and capacity, or inorganically through value-accretive acquisitions, we are driving stronger shareholder returns while bringing leading clinical practices to the UAE and the markets we serve. With c.50% of assets now outside the UAE, PureHealth is a truly international business with diversified revenues across markets and currencies. This performance enables us to reward shareholders with a dividend of USD 163 million while continuing to invest in the next phase of PureHealth's local and global expansion."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, commented: "Our 2025 results demonstrate how PureHealth's Care and Cover model converts scale into resilient earnings, strong cash generation, and measurable synergies across multiple markets. Growth across the UAE, solid turnaround in financial performance in the UK through Circle Health Group, and the successful acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group across Greece and Cyprus. The scale of digital solutions and AI deployment we are implementing is creating a distinctive platform that sets us apart from major international providers, positioning us well ahead for the new era of AI-powered healthcare."

Financial & Operational Highlights Across the Care and Cover Verticals

UK, Greece and Cyprus (Care): In the UK, Circle Health delivered solid turnaround, driven by accelerated performance across inpatient, day-case, and outpatient services for FY-2025. In Greece and Cyprus, HHG demonstrated strong early momentum, with an uptick in patient volumes, driven primarily by outpatient growth. HHG contributed USD 202 million in revenue and USD 41 million towards the Group EBITDA in Q4-2025. Both Circle and HHG are operating at an EBITDA margin greater than 20%, therefore making both the acquisitions value accretive to PureHealth.

UAE (Care): Across the UAE, the Group broadened its healthcare footprint through the opening of new specialty clinics, increased inpatient and outpatient capacity, upgraded diagnostic services, and expanded surgical capabilities across multiple specialities. These initiatives supported sustained growth in activity levels, with outpatient and inpatient volumes increasing by 15% and 14% year-on-year, respectively, in FY-2025. Additionally, lab volumes increased by 17% year-on-year, surgical volumes rose 17% year-on-year, and occupancy across UAE hospitals grew three percentage points to 74%. The UAE network is focused not only on building capacity to meet increasing volumes, but also on developing multiple sub-specialty services, positioning it as a destination for high-quality specialist care.

Insurance (Cover): The Cover vertical delivered solid growth, with revenue rising 13.5% year-on-year to USD 2.1 billion in FY-2025, supported by strong renewal trends and ongoing growth in new customer enrolments, highlighting continued momentum across the market. This resulted in a 6% year-on-year increase in memberships to 3.4 million, alongside a 9% year-on-year increase in gross written premiums, which reached USD 2.1 billion.

Key Strategic Updates

Daman expanded into the high-growth Property and Casualty insurance segment. Therefore, moving from a mono-line to a multi-line insurance company, building on Daman's existing reputation and customer base.

Successfully completed the EUR 800 million equity value acquisition of a 60% stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group, a leading healthcare group operating 11 hospitals and 23 diagnostic centres across Greece and Cyprus.

Strengthened Circle Health's clinical footprint through the bolt-on acquisitions of Fairfield Independent Hospital, adding 28 beds and two operating theatres, and Meriden Hospital Advanced Imaging Centre. Further expanded capacity with the opening of new outpatient centres in Cheshire and Inverness. Therefore, PureHealth is using its international assets as growth platforms for local bolt-ons.

Introduced the Pura Longevity Clinic in the UAE to provide personalised, preventive, and precision-based care aimed at extending healthy lifespan through advanced diagnostics and treatment programmes.

Launched nationwide virtual mental health services via the AI-enabled health app, Pura, supported by the largest network of licensed psychologists and psychiatrists across the UAE.

Unveiled the UAE's largest and most advanced AI-powered standalone diagnostic laboratory under PureLab, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group.

Rolled out an AI tool to support clinicians with faster, data driven decision making by analysing medical information and enhancing clinical accuracy.

Launched the Abu Dhabi Health Research Centre to drive cutting edge medical research, clinical trials, and health innovation. PureHealth now conducts the largest number of clinical research studies and clinical trials across the UAE.

Partnered with Dorchester Collection Academy, a leading hospitality operator, to integrate luxury hospitality standards into healthcare environments, elevating patient experience standards.

SEHA entered a landmark strategic partnership with Cincinnati Children's, the USA's No. 1 ranked children's hospital, to deliver world-class paediatric expertise to the UAE.

SEHA deployed CyberKnife technology to deliver highly precise, non-invasive radiosurgery for cancer and complex tumours, further enhancing key specialist cancer services across the UAE.

Outlook

PureHealth enters the next phase of its growth focused on scaling its global network, strengthening clinical specialisation, and accelerating the deployment of AI and digital capabilities across operations. In the UAE, the Group will prioritise market share expansion across key platforms, capabilities enhancement, and operational scale-up to support margin improvement.

Internationally, PureHealth will continue expanding in high–growth private healthcare markets, advancing a unified Care–and–Cover ecosystem, and realising efficiencies through standardised platforms and shared clinical best practice across its global assets. This expansion supports PureHealth's clear ambition for international markets to contribute 50% of Group revenue.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889753/PureHealth.jpg