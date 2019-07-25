Pure360 Delights Brighton Business Leaders at Its Pioneering Marketing Event, the Curiosity Club

The line-up included Andrea M, Producer at Secret Cinema, Yifei Chai, Creative Director at Unit9, cabaret act Griffin and Jones and burlesque performer Aurora Starr.

Pure360's VP of Marketing and creator of the Curiosity Club, Komal Helyer , said, "We believe that the digital marketing industry today lacks creativity. The Curiosity Club rebuts the status quo, challenges the way marketers think and asks the industry to be more creative. We believe that creativity can be learned with a curious mindset. And so we provide diverse content that is, thought-provoking, inspiring, thrilling - with a little touch of madness too! B2B marketing events need a new way of educating its audience and that's what we're achieving here."

Komal goes on to say, "Our mission is to enable marketers to be the best they can be. If you are looking for a talk on personalisation, or email marketing then the Curiosity Club isn't the event for you (we do have these events too by the way). But if you are looking for inspiring ways in which to improve your creative thinking then it is not one to be missed! By serving up content you wouldn't normally see at the usual marketing event we hope to ignite new creative ideas, leading to more successful marketing campaigns for brands."

Co-organiser and Senior Marketing Manager, Cara Wilson, said: "Who said learning and entertainment can't go together? By immersing our audience in a spectacular show of inspiring content and tantalising entertainment, you spark conversation, ideas and help pave the way for a new approach to marketing. We're creatives and as such, crave the space and time to explore our own minds. The Curiosity Club is the catalyst for this."

Komal says, "It was always a risk to create an event that is so different to the normal expectations, however we are delighted by the feedback and we look forward to growing from strength to strength."

The Curiosity Club will continue to run across the country throughout the year. The next event will be a pop-up at Brighton SEO on 12th September at Proud Cabaret from 4pm - 6.30pm, sign up to Pure360's newsletter for future notifications.

"The Future Belongs to the Curious".

