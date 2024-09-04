Purchase Order Financing Market to Reach $12.9 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 8.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Purchase Order Financing Market by Order Size ($100, 000, Above $100 and 000), Supplier Payment Method (Wire Transfer, Cash Against Document and Letter of Credit), and Application (Manufacturer, Wholesaler, Distributor and Import/export Companies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the purchase order financing market was valued at $5.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global purchase order (PO) financing market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the necessity for businesses facing cash flow constraints to fulfill large orders, the ability to navigate seasonal demand spikes efficiently, and the opportunity to expand customer bases by leveraging purchase order financing solutions. However, purchase order financing presents an opportunity for businesses to enhance their working capital management, secure funding for growth, and maintain healthy customer and supplier relationships. By providing access to immediate capital to fulfill orders, purchase order financing allows businesses to meet high consumer demands, expand product lines, and enter new markets.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $5.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $12.9 billion CAGR 8.7 % No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Order Size, Supplier Payment Method, Application, and Region Drivers • Tight cash flow • Seasonal demand spikes • Expanding customer base Opportunities • Enabling growth for SMEs • Increase in adoption by SMEs in developing countries Restraint • Short-term funding only • Not 100% financing

Segment Highlights

By order size, the $100, 000 segment is gaining traction. The increasing demand from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for funding to fulfill large customer orders is driving the growth of the $100, 000 order size segment in the purchase order financing market. This threshold of $100, 000 represents a significant order size that many businesses struggle to finance independently, leading them to seek purchase order financing solutions to bridge this gap and capitalize on growth opportunities.

By supplier payment method, wire transfers are growing rapidly owing to the need for secure and efficient transactions in the purchase order financing market. Wire transfers offer a quick and reliable way to transfer funds to suppliers, especially for large orders, ensuring timely payment and smooth order fulfillment.

In addition, by application, the manufacturers segment is experiencing rapid growth in the purchase order financing market due to the need for working capital to cover production costs and fulfill orders. Manufacturers often face cash flow challenges due to the upfront costs associated with production, making purchase order financing a valuable tool to access funds and support their manufacturing operations. This segment benefits from the flexibility and tailored financing options that purchase order financing provides, enabling manufacturers to meet customer demand and expand their production capacity effectively.

Regional Outlook

Tight cash flow is a major factor, as many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in North America face monthly cash flow challenges. Purchase order financing provides a solution by funding businesses that lack the necessary capital to fulfill large customer orders. Enabling SME growth is another key driver, as PO financing allows SMEs with limited cash flow or credit history to take on larger orders and grow without incurring significant debt. However, the Asia-Pacific region is seeing increased adoption of purchase order financing, especially among SMEs, due to limited access to traditional financing options. Many small businesses in developing Asian countries face tight cash flow and a lack of working capital to fulfill large orders. PO financing bridges this gap by providing short-term funding to cover supplier costs and enable SMEs to grow.

Players: -

OnDeck

Tata Capital Limited

SMB Compass

Star Funding, Inc.

Liquid Capital

King Trade Capital

Express Trade Capital, Inc.

Trade Finance Global

CAPSTONE

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global purchase order financing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In May 2023 , Setscale, a FinTech startup that revolutionized the purchase order financing for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), raised $9.5 million in seed funding and secured up to $70 million in debt.

, Setscale, a FinTech startup that revolutionized the purchase order financing for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), raised in seed funding and secured up to in debt. In August 2022 , Star Funding, Inc. a New York City -based provider of purchase order financing and factoring, announced the completion of a $7 , 000, 000 purchase order finance and factoring facility to support a fast-growing supplier of hearing products to Walmart. The publicly traded company was invited to increase its exposure and availability in Walmart stores across the country with branded in-store displays. The company needed a pressing capital injection to satisfy several asset-based financing obligations and working capital to support its in-store role.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the purchase order financing market analysis from 2024 to 2033 to identify the prevailing purchase order financing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the purchase order financing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global purchase order financing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Purchase Order Financing Market Key Segments:

By Order Size

$100,000

Above $100,000

By Supplier Payment Method

Wire Transfer

Cash Against Document

Letter of Credit

By Application

Manufacturer

Wholesaler

Distributor

Import/export Companies

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, Rest of Europe )

( , , , , UK, Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

