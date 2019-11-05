Pundi X Announces Global Listing of DigitalBits’ XDB Token

"Our friends at DigitalBits share our mission of making blockchain more accessible and available to everyone, so we're more than happy to add to the utility of its XDB token," said Zac Cheah, Co-founder and CEO of Pundi X. "We hope XDB token holders will start using their tokens at any of our partner merchants around the world."

"Pundi X has created an integrated suite of products that allow consumers to easily utilize cryptocurrencies," stated Al Burgio, DigitalBits founder. "We are excited to see the addition of Pundi X into the DigitalBits partner ecosystem. The integration with Pundi X brings tremendous long term opportunity as it is also aligned with our vision for the DigitalBits blockchain to support the use of branded cryptocurrencies by enterprises and consumers."

Pundi X's global payment network consists of the XPOS device, the world's first blockchain-powered point-of-sale system; the XPASS card, a physical NFC-enabled, cross-chain digital asset card to facilitate real-life crypto transactions; and the XWallet app, which allows users to easily manage their different crypto assets, including BTC, ETH, BNB, NPXS, NPXS, XEM and now XDB.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a leading developer of blockchain-powered devices, including the world's first point-of-sale solution, the XPOS, which enables merchants and consumers to do transactions on the blockchain in physical stores.

The XPOS has been shipped to over 30 countries including Argentina, Australia, Colombia, Korea, France, Switzerland, South Africa, Taiwan, the USA, Uganda, and more. The company aims to roll out 100,000 devices to the global retail market by 2021.

In October 2018, Pundi X made the world's first blockchain phone call as it unveiled the XPhone, the first fully-functional blockchain phone with its unique Operating System called f(x).

The company is headquartered in Singapore. Its international presence includes offices in Jakarta, London, São Paulo, Seoul, Shenzhen, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Listed as one of the top 50 innovative fintech startups in 2018 by KPMG and H2 ventures, the company is also a member of Singapore Fintech Association, Fintech Association of Hong Kong, Blockchain Collaborative Consortium Japan, ACCESS, Swiss Finance, and the Fintech Association. It is also a founding member of Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia.

For more information, please visit www.pundix.com .

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a blockchain protocol and network layer designed for consumer digital assets, specifically branded currencies. DigitalBits is focused on supporting innovators with driving enterprise adoption of cryptocurrency and its use in enhancing the consumer experience and corporate social responsibility initiatives. For more information, please visit www.digitalbits.io .

