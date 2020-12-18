Pulse Secure (acquired by Ivanti) Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Secure Remote Access Market with Its Pulse Access Suite

With distributed workforces becoming the norm, employees have been demanding greater mobility and flexibility in terms of remote access to applications. An increasing number of enterprises have embraced the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend, creating additional challenges for IT teams in terms of monitoring and managing access to enterprise networks and applications. Pulse Secure (acquired by Ivanti) addresses these concerns by offering granular access control through its Pulse Connect Secure solution. This tool was designed to help users identify the person accessing the network and present greater visibility into the type, location, and time of information retrieval.

"Pulse Secure (acquired by Ivanti) enriched the VPN features that enable the Pulse Connect Secure solution to deliver smooth and blended access to public cloud services and data center applications. With the integration of its SSL VPN feature into the next-generation firewall, Pulse Secure (acquired by Ivanti) became one of the few vendors to offer a dedicated secure remote access solution," said Amy Lin, Industry Analyst - ICT Practice, Cyber Security & Digital Transformation. "Furthermore, its continued efforts to fortify relationships with channel partners across the region resulted in clear growth momentum in emerging markets, including China, Southeast Asian countries, and India."

As a vendor positioned to provide easy and comprehensive, software-defined, and secure remote access solutions for people, devices, things, and services, Pulse Secure (acquired by Ivanti) helps ensure customer productivity remains optimal. The vendor provides hardware (Pulse PSA Series) and virtual appliance options (PSA-V Series) for customers, in addition to cost-effective SSL VPN solutions. The Pulse Connect Secure solution secures access from data center applications to the cloud; therefore, users can have the same experience from different environments and on different devices. The solution's user-friendly clientless access enables customers to access enterprise networks from any web browser, without requiring software installation or device maintenance.

"Pulse Secure (aquired by Ivanti) has a strong business presence in Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore and more than 20 million users, including numerous Fortune 500 organizations. It has established a strong foothold in the service providers; banking, financial services, and insurance; and government sectors," noted Lin. "Its winning combination of organic and inorganic growth strategies has positioned it ideally for continued growth in the secure remote access market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

