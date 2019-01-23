Pulse Oximeter Market to Reach a Market Size of $2.1 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report Global Pulse Oximeter Market, published by KBV research, The Global Pulse Oximeter Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growing geriatric population, need for home monitoring, growing cases of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, obesity, and growing awareness about advanced pulse oximeters would drive the market.

The North America market would dominate the Global Pulse Oximeter in Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. The use of pulse oximeter can help in detecting problems early, and which would help in averting risks of serious complications among infants. The use of pulse oximetry is now mandatory in newborn screening in the U.S. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2018 - 2024).

The Handheld Pulse Oximeter market dominated the Global Pulse Oximeter Market by Type in 2017, due to growing cases of surgeries and use of vital stats monitoring devices during various procedures. Growing awareness about the importance of monitoring would significantly boost the market growth. The Fingertip Pulse Oximeter market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Welch Allyn, Opto Circuits India Ltd., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nonin Medical, Inc., Smiths Medical, Medtronic Plc, Spacelabs Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd.

