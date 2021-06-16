puls Market Research: The European MBA Ranking 2021

London Business School in 1st place

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- puls Market Research from Nuremberg has compiled a ranking of 20 reputable European Business Schools and Universities. The ranking focuses on the success of the respective institutions' graduates based on data from the years 2017 to 2019. The following criteria were taken into account:

Average salary of graduates after completing their course of studies

Employment rate after graduation

These two criteria were condensed into an unweighted index.

The required information was either polled directly from the university by telephone or e-mail, or determined through other media by means of secondary research. The survey exclusively considered European universities: 20 institutions from nine different countries.

The ranking resulted in the London Business School from Great Britain taking first place – especially due to its top placement with a view to graduates' salaries. Second position is also occupied by an institution from the United Kingdom: the University of Cambridge (Judge) with graduates' salaries almost equally as high. Iese Business School from Spain manages to secure third place on the podium for itself.

Slightly behind that, IE Business School, also from Spain, takes fourth place (here, only data from 2017 and 2019 was available). HEC Paris from France follows fifth. Behind it, IMD Business School from Switzerland claims a very close sixth position which is followed by the United Kingdom's University of Oxford (Saïd) in place number seven. Zurich Elite Business School from Switzerland boasts top values with regard to employability and thus manages to claim eighth position. Cranfield School of Management from the UK follows in rank number nine. Last but not least, the SDA Bocconi School of Management from Italy can also secure itself a place within the Top 10.

Contact Person: Franziska Erber

puls Marktforschung GmbH

Marktforschung GmbH +49(0)911-9535-448

erber@puls-marktforschung.de

About puls market research

For more than 25 years, puls Marktforschung has concentrated on securing the market success of companies through implementation-oriented market research and recommendations for measures derived from it.

17 highly qualified employees work on the implementation of customised market research studies. At puls, there is no market research project without concrete recommendations for better decisions and strategies.

The guiding principle of puls' work is the performance promise "For Better Decisions". A steadily growing number of national and international companies are convinced by the brand navigation concept developed by puls. Global players such as Audi, Opel, Volkswagen, GORE-TEX, ZF Services or BASF secure their further growth through customised market research by puls, as do medium-sized companies.

You can find more information about puls market research at www.puls-marktforschung.de.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531785/puls_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Puls Marktforschung Research