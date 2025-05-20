Pulnovo Medical Welcomes EQT as a New Investor Following CE-MDR Approval, with Continued Support from Qiming Venture Partners

HONG KONG, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulnovo Medical, a globally recognized pioneer in medical devices for pulmonary hypertension (PH) and heart failure (HF), has received new investment from EQT Group, a top-tier global private equity firm, as a new investor, alongside continued support from Qiming Venture Partners.

This latest investment, following Pulnovo Medical's recent CE-MDR certification in Europe, marks a major step forward in expanding treatment options for patients with pulmonary hypertension globally. It is expected to accelerate the company's global expansion by supporting international clinical trials, regulatory approvals, indication expansion, and commercialization.

Founded in 2013, Pulnovo Medical addresses a critical unmet need in cardiovascular care by developing a first-in-class medical device based on pulmonary artery denervation (PADN) core technology. It was awarded US FDA Breakthrough Device designation in 2021 and FDA Humanitarian Use Device designation in 2023. Its catheter and generator received China NMPA Approval as a breakthrough device in late 2023, followed by FDA clearance of the 9F sheath in 2024. In March 2025, the company obtained CE-MDR certification, marking a key milestone toward global commercialization.

Zoe Zhu, Director in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team said:

"Globally there is a significant unmet clinical need for patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure, Pulnovo's PADN solution offers new hopes for these patients with strong clinical evidence supporting improved outcomes and growing endorsement from the global medical community. EQT is excited to support Pulnovo Medical by leveraging our deep expertise in healthcare and life sciences, along with our global network, to help advance their mission of delivering novel cardiovascular solutions to patients in need worldwide."

Cynthia Chen, Chairwoman and Executive Chair of Pulnovo Medical, stated:

"We sincerely thank EQT and Qiming Venture Partners for their continued trust and partnership. Since day one, Pulnovo Medical has remained focused on addressing real, unmet clinical needs—developing original, scalable, and evidence-based solutions rooted in frontline care. While the path to transforming clinically driven innovation into global standards is challenging, we remain committed to delivering meaningful, science-based medical value to patients around the world."