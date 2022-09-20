Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market to Witness Strong Growth Owing to the Participation of Key Players Such as Acceleron Pharma Inc., United Therapeutics, Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, and Others | DelveInsight

The expected launch of drugs by the leading players such as Acceleron Pharma Inc., United Therapeutics, Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, and others in the pipeline shall fuel the pulmonary arterial hypertension market's growth during the forecast period, i.e., 2022–2032.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, pulmonary arterial hypertension emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, the pulmonary arterial hypertension market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 4,775.54 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per our analysis, the total pulmonary arterial hypertension prevalent population in the 7MM was approximately 69K in 2021.

in 2021. Leading pulmonary arterial hypertension companies such as Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, GSK, ICOS Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer Group, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, CoTherix, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc., Bial (Portela C S.A.), Liquida Technologies, Inc., Cereno Scientific AB, and others are developing novel pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs that can be available in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs that can be available in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market in the upcoming years. The promising pulmonary arterial hypertension therapies in the pipeline include Aurora-GT, Sotatercept, Ralinepag, Rodatristat Ethyl, AV-101, RT234, GB002, MK5475, Treprostinil Palmitil, L606, Zamicastat (BIA-5-1058), LIQ-861, CS1, and others.

and others. The increase in pulmonary arterial hypertension market size is driven by the market entry of novel therapies, backed by payer willingness to reimburse, providing affordable coverage to a large addressable population.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab major pulmonary arterial hypertension drug market share @Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Overview

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic lung vascular disease that primarily affects the small pulmonary arterioles. PAH is most commonly idiopathic and is characterized by increased vascular resistance and pulmonary vasculature narrowing.

Progressive exercise dyspnea is the hallmark symptom of all forms of pulmonary hypertension, and it is frequently accompanied by fatigue and exhaustion. As pulmonary arterial hypertension symptoms are vague, there is frequently a long period between the onset of symptoms and the diagnosis.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension causes include high blood pressure, connective tissue disease, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and liver disease (cirrhosis). Several blood tests, a chest X-ray, an electrocardiogram, an echocardiogram, a right heart catheterization, and other tests are used for pulmonary arterial hypertension diagnosis.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there was approximately 69K pulmonary arterial hypertension prevalent population in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, France had the highest prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension in 2021.

The pulmonary arterial hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Diagnosed cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Gender-specific cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Subtype-specific cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Download the report to understand which factors are driving pulmonary arterial hypertension epidemiology trends @Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiological Insights

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market

The diversity in pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment approaches is due to the various etiologies, which include idiopathic pulmonary hypertension, drug-induced pulmonary hypertension, connective tissue disorder, and congenital heart disease. The current pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment landscape includes using vasodilators and endothelial receptor antagonists. General measures such as supportive therapy, pharmacological treatment, and surgical treatment are used (PAH). The pharmacological treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension is classified as calcium channel blockers (CCBs), endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs), and phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors.

Revatio is a phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitor approved for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in adults to improve exercise capacity and delay clinical worsening. Revatio is available as tablets, oral suspension, and injections for intravenous administration.

Selexipag (Uptravi) is a first-in-class, orally active selective prostacyclin IP receptor agonist. The FDA approved selexipag for the long-term treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in adults. Iloprost (Ventavis) is a second-generation structural analog of prostacyclin PGI2 that dilates the systemic and pulmonary arterial vascular beds and aids in treating pulmonary arterial hypertension. Ambrisentan (Letairis) is a type A endothelin receptor antagonist taken orally and used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

To know more about the treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension, visit @Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drug Treatment

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Aurora-GT: United Therapeutics

Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Ralinepag: United Therapeutics

Rodatristat Ethyl: Altavant Sciences

AV-101: Aerovate Therapeutics

RT234: Respira Therapeutics

GB002: Gossamer Bio Inc.

MK5475: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Treprostinil Palmitil: Insmed Incorporated

L606: Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc.

Zamicastat (BIA-5-1058): Bial (Portela C S.A.)

LIQ-861: Liquida Technologies, Inc.

CS1: Cereno Scientific AB

Learn more about the pulmonary arterial hypertension therapies in clinical trials @Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics

The pulmonary arterial hypertension market dynamics are rapidly changing, with the most significant advancement in recent years. The pulmonary arterial hypertension market is expected to evolve in the coming years as key players in the pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment regime are involved in developing novel therapies. Additionally, the increase in awareness and disease prevalence also contributed to the growth of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market.

Moreover, the recent advances in pharmacotherapy for pulmonary arterial hypertension have resulted in novel FDA approvals of agents such as ERAs, nitric oxide modulators, and prostacyclin therapies targeting the underlying pulmonary arterial hypertension pathophysiology; these therapeutic options in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market have increased dramatically over the last decades. The increased use of pharmacological interventions targeting the prostacyclin, endothelin, and NO pathways has significantly improved the pulmonary arterial hypertension market.

However, despite extensive research and clinical development, pulmonary arterial hypertension remains a fatal disease with no cure. Despite the preclinical model's success, fruitful transfer to human disease with positive results in clinical trials was limited by utilizing several potential novel approaches targeting cellular GPCRs, metabolism, growth factor receptors, ion channels, transcription factors, and inflammation. In addition, the unawareness about the disease, along with unreported and undiagnosed cases, remains the primary aspect that hinders the growth of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 0.56 % Market Size in 2021 4.77 Billion Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, GSK, ICOS Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer Group, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Co Therix, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc., Bial (Portela C S.A.), Liquida Technologies, Inc., Cereno Scientific AB, and others Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies Aurora-GT, Sotatercept, Ralinepag, Rodatristat Ethyl, AV-101, RT234, GB002, MK5475, Treprostinil Palmitil, L606, Zamicastat (BIA-5-1058), LIQ-861, CS1, and others

Scope of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension current marketed and emerging therapies

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension current marketed and emerging therapies Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market drivers and barriers

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about pulmonary arterial hypertension medications in development @Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Key Insights 2. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report Introduction 3. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance 4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment and Management 7. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Marketed Drugs 10. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis 12. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drivers 16. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted pulmonary arterial hypertension epidemiology in the 7MM.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key pulmonary arterial hypertension companies, including Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Co Therix, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., among others.

Pulmonary Hypertension Market

Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pulmonary hypertension companies, including Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Aerovate Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Camurus, ATXA Therapeutics, among others.

Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline

Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key pulmonary arterial hypertension companies, including Reata Pharmaceuticals, Pharmosa BioPharm, United Therapeutics Corporation, Acceleron Pharma, Bellerophon Therapeutics, among others.

Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast

Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted pulmonary hypertension epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Cardiac Output Monitors Market

Cardiac Output Monitors Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac output monitors companies, including Osypka Medical GmbH, CNSystems Medizintechnik GmbH., Uscom, Deltex Medical Limited, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Space

Upcoming Cardiovascular Diseases Drugs

Key Companies in the Cardiology Segment

Heart Failure Market

Additionally, get in touch with our business executive to explore @Healthcare Due Diligence Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research LLP