Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market to Expand at CAGR of 5.4% During Forecast Period, Says TMR Study

Key companies and governments have launched many educational and awareness initiatives to spread information about PAH among healthcare professionals and patients, which is expected to boost the global market

In the near future, the pulmonary arterial hypertension market is expected to be propelled by increase in life expectancy and geriatric populace in developing countries

ALBANY, N.Y., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market stood at US$ 5.2 Bn in 2020. The global market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2028. It is anticipated to attain the valuation of US$ 13.5 Bn by 2028. PAH is an uncommon and progressive illness marked by high blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. When the diameter of the pulmonary arteries narrows or becomes obstructed, PAH develops. The PAH problem has been more common in recent years as a result of escalating risk factors such as smoking, HIV, alcohol intake, sedentary lifestyles, cigarette, and various other idiopathic disorders. Due to the rising incidence of PAH throughout the world, market participants are likely to experience growth in the near future.

There are a variety of medicines available in the market that can assist in managing and delaying the progression of illness, whilst enhancing quality of life. In addition, approval of some successful medications as well as presence of a promising pipeline are two major reasons likely to drive the global market. Favorable government regulations have helped to accentuate demand in the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market.

In order to gain advantage over competitors, firms in the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market are accelerating product development and tapping revenue potential. Market participants are also expanding their service offerings to acquire a competitive advantage. Companies are concentrating on providing patients with effective yet affordable solutions.

Key Findings of Market Report

The prostacyclin & prostacyclin analogs category is expected to dominate the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market in terms of drug class. This is due to rising prevalence of PAH and growing demand for it.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is likely to be driven by increase in elderly population in developing countries in the near future. During the forecast period, the global market is projected to be driven by growing prevalence of PAH in the senior populace. One of the non-modifiable variables that raises the risk of PAH is ageing. Owing to diastolic dysfunction and age-related blood vessel stiffness, elderly people are more vulnerable to this condition.

North America is expected to lead the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market during the forecast period. North America is trailed by Europe , with both regional markets expected to develop significantly during the projected timeframe. This can be attributed to the availability of novel PAH medicines for commercialization, as well as a highly promising drug pipeline. Furthermore, better understanding about the increase in availability of medications for pulmonary arterial hypertension among individuals in both the regions is likely to fuel market expansion.

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market: Growth Drivers

The SGC simulators category is expected to rise at a high pace. By potentiating NO-sGC signaling, sGC stimulators can assure maximal sGC activation. The only medicine authorized for PAH in this category is Riociguat (Adempas from Bayer).

Leading companies' growing focus on partnerships and mergers to develop novel solutions is expected to propel the global market in the years to come. Bayer AG and Vectura Group plc expanded their partnership in 2017 to devise advanced version of Breelib nebulizer that increases the effectiveness of iloprost aerosol treatment for pulmonary atrial hypertension.

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market: Key Competitors

United Therapeutics Corp

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bayer HealthCare

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market: Segmentation

Pipeline Analysis

Early-stage Drug Candidates

Late-stage Drug Candidates

Drug Class

Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists [ERAs]

Phosphodiesterase-5 [PDE-5] Inhibitors

Soluble Guanylate Cyclase [sGC] Stimulators

SOURCE Transparency Market Research