Puerto San Antonio and Chile's Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications held a successful meeting in Madrid with companies interested in building Puerto Exterior

SAN ANTONIO, Chile, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The informative event organized by Empresa Portuaria San Antonio in Madrid, to present technical aspects and the main construction works of Puerto Exterior, the most important port project in the history of Chile, with two terminals of 1,730 meters each and 8 berthing sites, will have a cargo transfer capacity of 6,000,000 TEU, that is, over 60 million tons per year, engendered a successful gathering of companies specialized in port construction, dredging and development of mega infrastructures.

The meeting took in the context of the International Call of Expression of Interest for the Construction of Breakwater and Complementary Works for Puerto Exterior, launched on April 2, and was attended by Chile's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Juan Carlos Muñoz; the Chilean Ambassador to Spain, Javier Velasco; Spanish port authorities, international banks and executives of engineering and construction companies from several countries.

The General Manager of Empresa Portuaria San Antonio, Ramón Castañeda, and Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz led the event, which gathered over 70 executives from Spain, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Belgium, who learned about the project's characteristics, its main construction works and associated deadlines, and also met with representatives of the Chilean state-owned company to clarify doubts.

Mr. Castañeda explained that this milestone "is significant considering that national and international companies that we have invited to State their Interest have extensive experience in construction methods. We have a project with very advanced detailed engineering; however, it is relevant in a project of this magnitude, to be able to exchange with experts regarding the best alternatives for the execution of our project".

The Minister stated that "it is remarkable to see the number of companies that participated in the presentation of Puerto Exterior San Antonio, as well as the presence of international banks and organizations which finance these types of projects. This is a good starting point in the context of the call for Expression of Interest for the Outer Harbor project, which is the most important port infrastructure project we have had in Chile in a century".

The International Call of Expression of Interest for the Construction of Breakwater and Complementary Works for Puerto Exterior corresponds to the invitation made by Empresa Portuaria de San Antonio to national and international companies interested in executing the enabling works of the Outer Harbor, as well as the shelter quay, dredging of the dock and access works and common support areas of the new port mega terminal. This set of works will have an estimated cost of USD 1,500 million, financed by the state-owned company.

Concessionary companies will develop the two terminals with an estimated investment of USD 2.5 million. In total, the approximate investment is USD 4,000 million.

Puerto Exterior will have the capacity of receiving state-of-the-art 400 meters container vessels and is expected to start operations in the year 2036.

