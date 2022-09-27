Publishing of Valmet's Interim Review January - September 2022 on October 26, 2022

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet Oyj's press release on September 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Valmet's Interim Review for January - September 2022 will be published on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation material in English and in Finnish will be available at that time on Valmet's website at https://www.valmet.com/investors/.

Webcast

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2022-q3 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Katri Hokkanen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Attending the news conference

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference at

Denmark +45 78 72 94 11

Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0572

France +33 (0)1 70 730 3 37

Germany +49 (0)69 22222 5195

Sweden +46 (0)8 5664 2754

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 165 3641

United States +1 323-701-0170

The participants will be asked to provide the following conference PIN: 477281

It is possible to take part in the news conference also at Valmet Head Office in Keilaniemi by registering in advance. Please register by Friday, October 21 by sending an email to ir@valmet.com. Valmet Head Office is located at Keilasatama 5, 02150 Espoo, Finland.

During the webcast and the conference call, all questions should be presented in English. After the webcast and the conference call, media has a possibility to interview the management in Finnish.

The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

For media: Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved, when flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/publishing-of-valmet-s-interim-review-january---september-2022-on-october-26--2022,c3637059

SOURCE Valmet Oyj