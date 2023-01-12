Publishing of Valmet's Financial Statements Review 2022 on February 2, 2023

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Financial Statements Review 2022 will be published on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET). The stock exchange release and presentation material in English and in Finnish will be available at that time on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

Webcast

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2022-q4 on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET). President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Katri Hokkanen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Attending the news conference

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call by registering through the link below:

http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1009887

After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.

It is possible to take part in the news conference also at Valmet Head Office in Keilaniemi by registering in advance. Please register by Friday, January 27 by sending an email to ir@valmet.com. Valmet Head Office is located at Keilasatama 5, 02150 Espoo, Finland.

During the webcast and the conference call, all questions should be presented in English. After the webcast and the conference call, media has a possibility to interview the management in Finnish.

The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 were approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

