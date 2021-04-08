Publishing of Valmet's Interim Review January - March 2021 on April 22, 2021

Valmet Oyj's press release on April 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Interim Review for January - March 2021 will be published on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation material in English and in Finnish will be available at that time on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

Webcast

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2021-q1/ on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Kari Saarinen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference at

Finland +358 981710310

United Kingdom +44 3333000804

France +33 170750711

Germany +49 6913803430

Norway +47 23500243

Sweden +46 856642651

United States +1 6319131422

The participants will be asked to provide the following conference PIN: 47033363#

All questions should be presented in English.

The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen

Director, Investor Relations, Valmet

Tel. +358 10 672 0020



For media:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti

Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet

Tel. +358 10 672 0033

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

