Publishing of Valmet's Half Year Financial Review January - June 2021 on July 22, 2021
16 Jun, 2021, 12:23 BST
HELSINKI, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Half Year Financial Review for January – June 2021 will be published on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation material in English and in Finnish will be available at that time on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.
Webcast
Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2021-q2-results on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Kari Saarinen will be presenting the results.
Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.
Conference call
It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference at
Finland +358 981710310
United Kingdom +44 3333000804
France +33 170750711
Germany +49 6913803430
Norway +47 23500243
Sweden +46 856642651
United States +1 6319131422
The participants will be asked to provide the following conference PIN: 32260054#
All questions should be presented in English.
The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.
Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
For media: Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033
VALMET
Corporate Communications
Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.
Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.
Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal
Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/publishing-of-valmet-s-half-year-financial-review-january---june-2021-on-july-22--2021,c3368506
SOURCE Valmet Oyj
Share this article