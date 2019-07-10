Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2019 on 24 July 2019

HELSINKI, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2019 will be published on Wednesday, 24 July 2019, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Finnish Time, EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Half-year Financial Report on Wednesday, 24 July 2019, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST) at Hotel Lilla Roberts (meeting room Selim), Pieni Roobertinkatu 1, Helsinki, Finland. The presenters at the event are President and CEO Ari Lehtoranta and Chief Financial Officer Martti Ala-Härkönen. The event is in English and targeted for investment analysts, portfolio managers and the media.

Webcast

The news conference and the presentations by the management can be viewed live at www.caverion.com/investors. The live webcast will start at 10.00 a.m. (EEST). A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 12.00 noon (EEST).

Conference call

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call. Participants are requested to call one of the assigned numbers at least five minutes before the conference call begins, at 9.55 a.m. (EEST) at the latest:

+44 (0)330-336-9104

+46 (0)8-5033-6573

Participant code for the conference call is '778951 / Caverion'. During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones



Half-year Financial Report published The news conference, conference call

and live webcast Recorded webcast

available

EEST (Helsinki) 08.00 10.00 12.00 CEST(Paris,Stockholm) 07.00 09.00 11.00 BST (London) 06.00 06.00 10.00 EDT (New York) 01.00 03.00 05.00

For additional information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358-40-5581-328

milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

