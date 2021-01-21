Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2020 on 11 February 2021

Caverion Corporation Investor News 21 January 2021 at 10.00 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2020 will be published on Thursday, 11 February 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Finnish Time, EET). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

Webcast news conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Financial Statement Release as a live webcast at www.caverion.com/investors on Thursday, 11 February 2021, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the news conference cannot be attended in person.

The presenters at the event are President and CEO Ari Lehtoranta and Chief Financial Officer Martti Ala-Härkönen. A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 12.00 noon (EET).

Conference call

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call. Participants are requested to call one of the assigned numbers at least five minutes before the conference call begins, at 9.55 a.m. (EET) at the latest:

+44 (0)330 336 9105

+46 (0)8 5033 6574

Participant code for the conference call is "1772267 / Caverion". During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones



Financial Statement Release published The news conference, conference call and live webcast Recorded webcast

available EET (Helsinki) 08.00 10.00 12.00 CET (Paris, Stockholm) 07.00 09.00 11.00 GMT (London) 06.00 08.00 10.00 EST (New York) 01.00 03.00 05.00

For additional information, please contact: Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

