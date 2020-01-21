HELSINKI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 21 January 2020 at 10.00 a.m. EET

Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2019 on 7 February 2020 and change in Q1/2020 reporting schedule

Caverion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2019 will be published on Friday, 7 February 2020, at approximately 12:00 noon (Finnish Time, EET). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

Caverion has also made a change in its Q1/2020 reporting schedule from the information earlier announced on 26 April 2019. The Interim Report for January-March 2020 will be published on 30 April 2020 at approximately 12:00 noon (Finnish Time, EST) (previously announced: approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time).

News conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Financial Statement Release on Friday, 7 February 2020, at 2.00 p.m. Finnish time (EET) at Hotel Kämp, Kluuvikatu 2, 2nd floor, Helsinki, Finland. The presenters at the event are President and CEO Ari Lehtoranta and Chief Financial Officer Martti Ala-Härkönen. The event is in English and targeted for investment analysts, portfolio managers and the media.

Webcast

The news conference and the presentations by the management can be viewed live at www.caverion.com/investors. The live webcast will start at 2.00 p.m. (EET). A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 4.00 p.m. (EET).

Conference call

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call. Participants are requested to call one of the assigned numbers at least five minutes before the conference call begins, at 1.55 p.m. (EET) at the latest:

+44 (0)330-336-9105

+46 (0)8-5033-6574

Participant code for the conference call is "9210056 / Caverion". During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones



Financial Statement Release published The news conference, conference call and live webcast Recorded webcast available EET (Helsinki) 12.00 14.00 16.00 CET (Paris, Stockholm) 11.00 13.00 15.00 GMT (London) 10.00 12.00 14.00 EST (New York) 05.00 07.00 09.00



