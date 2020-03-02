Publicis Sapient Acquires Management Consultancy Third Horizon Strengthening its Global Strategy & Consulting Capability

SYDNEY, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Sapient has announced the completion of the strategic acquisition of Australia-based Management Consultancy firm, Third Horizon. The acquisition, which closed on February 28th, expands the end-to-end digital transformation capability available to Publicis Sapient clients globally, particularly deepening the Strategy and Consulting expertise available across industries.

With a shared focus on the integration of Strategy with Experience, Engineering and Product to drive customer outcomes, Third Horizon reinforces and accelerates Publicis Sapient's connected Digital Business Transformation proposition in the market and the acquisition gives Third Horizon clients access to Publicis Sapient's scale, with a team of 20,000 professionals across 53 offices.

Founded in 2004, Third Horizon has driven double-digit growth through their work with clients such as New South Wales and Victoria State Governments, Lendlease, Powerco New Zealand, Ausgrid and the Federal Government. They offer connected capabilities across strategy, design, and execution and offerings in strategic insights, human-centered design, operating model, commercial strategy, technology enablement, culture & change management, and program delivery.

Nigel Vaz, Global Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Sapient says, "I'm excited to welcome Third Horizon to Publicis Sapient. With the addition of their team, and market-leading capabilities in Management Consulting, we reinforce our commitment to accelerating our clients' transformations, and will offer one of the most comprehensive end-to-end transformational solutions for our clients globally."

Neville Bagot, Third Horizon's Managing Director added, "Third Horizon was established on the relentless focus of helping our clients deliver results. With the increasing interconnection of customer, digital and operating models, Publicis Sapient emerged as the obvious partner to enhance the breadth of our capabilities, and deliver value to our clients. We couldn't be more excited."

"Publicis Sapient's acquisition of a management consulting firm like Third Horizon aligns with our global strategy, and will further accelerate the growth we are experiencing in Australia and internationally. The depth of industry experience from Third Horizon, combined with Publicis Sapient's deep experience in digital business transformation through the eyes of the customer is an extremely exciting proposition for clients. I am looking forward to working closely with Third Horizon's principals Neville Bagot, Robert Kelly and Steven Metzmacher who have built an incredibly successful consulting business." – adds Sarah Adam-Gedge, Managing Director, Publicis Sapient Australia

About Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation partner helping established organizations get digitally enabled, both in the way they work and the way they serve their customers. We help unlock value through a start-up mindset and modern methods, fusing strategy, consulting and customer experience with agile engineering and problem-solving creativity. As digital pioneers with 20,000 people and 53 offices around the globe, our experience spanning technology, data sciences, consulting and customer obsession – combined with our culture of curiosity and relentlessness – enables us to accelerate our clients' businesses through designing the products and services their customers truly value. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe. For more information, visit publicissapient.com .

About Third Horizon

Third Horizon is a progressive consulting firm specialising in strategy execution. We help organisations navigate the complexity of business transformation pragmatically, collaboratively and strategically. We do this by working with leadership – as one team – to implement strategy and complex transformation.

