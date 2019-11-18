Publicis Groupe - Égalité is Highly Commended as Outstanding Employee Network of the Year at the 2019 European Diversity Awards

-- Égalité is Publicis Groupe's business resource group (BRG) for LGBTQ+ employees and their allies, helping to ensure Publicis Groupe agencies are best places to work for LGBTQ+ professionals

-- Égalité is a global group with 1700 members worldwide

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Groupe - Égalité was given Highly Commended honours among the shortlist for Outstanding Employee Network at last evening's European Diversity Awards. This honour recognises the outstanding achievements an employee network is making toward diversity and inclusion within the workplace.

As Publicis Groupe's LGBTQ+ body, Égalité focuses on the needs of LGBTQ+ employees and their allies in its pursuit of making Publicis Groupe a best place to work for the community.

The four fundamental pillars of Égalité include education, advocacy, community outreach, and business development. The group exists to help recruit, attract, educate, and retain talent across Publicis Groupe, address businesses needs and partner with clients on LGBTQ+ marketing and business opportunities.

Égalité donates time, money, resources, and goods to support local charities that give back to the LGBTQ+ community and those most in need.

Commenting on the win, Nancy Rowe, Head of Inclusion and Diversity, Publicis Sapient said: "These awards are a true sign that we are seeing more diverse and inclusive cultures in our places of work. It's fantastic to see the Groupe's focus on the LGBTQ+ community recognised but it's just one piece of the larger picture. We are equally committed to women and BAME talent through our other BRG communities like VivaWomen! and Embrace. All three of these groups can work together to raise the bar for everyone."

Égalité exists globally, with chapters in France, Australia, the US, Canada and the UK.

SOURCE Publicis Groupe