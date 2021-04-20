Publication of Annual Report for 2020 and Annual Statement of Reserves

OSLO, Norway, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA (Noreco) has today published the Annual Report for 2020 and the Annual Statement of Reseves 2021. Both reports are available on Noreco's website www.noreco.com.

Contacts:

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications
+47 915 28 501
ct@noreco.com

Euan Shirlaw, Chief Financial Officer
+44 7979 690622
es@noreco.com

