Public Safety Software to Expand by 2.9X, Surpassing US$ 20 Bn by 2031

Demand for Computer-Aided Dispatch Solutions to Increase by 2.5X in Public Safety Software Market

-An exhaustive analysis on the public safety software market by Fact.MR provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the sales in the market. It also discloses critical opportunities favoring demand outlook across various segments on the basis of solution, deployment, and end user over the assessment period.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest study published by Fact.MR, the global public safety software market is poised to exceed US$ 7 Bn through 2021. Rising awareness regarding importance of security, increase in natural calamities, and replacement of obsolete architecture are the factors driving the growth in the market.

Increasing government emphasis on strengthening their law enforcement infrastructure, owing to rising criminal activities, data theft, and cross-border terrorism, across the U.S., China, and India is favoring the growth in the market. In response to this, the demand for public safety software is anticipated to rise at 11% CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Public safety software is being installed across diverse organizations as it reduces of risks crime and protects against natural disasters and crimes. In addition, rising adoption of public safety software to gather real-time information is accelerating the sales in the market.

Rapid inclination towards the deployment of public safety software for supporting environmental proactivity and providing optimum public safety is creating immense growth prospects for the market. On account of this, the public safety software market is estimated to total US$ 20 Bn by the end of 2031.

As per Fact.MR, the computer-aided dispatch solutions segment is projected to account for the maximum share, expanding at 9% CAGR over the assessment period. Ability to identify the location and status of responders and interact with different prism's software solutions is the primary factor facilitating the growth in the segment.

"Increasing number of initiatives and campaigns undertaken by governmental and non-profit organizations to prevent terrorist attacks, cyber-crimes, and enhance citizen safety and security is augmenting the growth in the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Public Safety Software Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to hold the largest revenue share in the North America market, exhibiting sales growth at 2.1X through 2031.

market, exhibiting sales growth at 2.1X through 2031. The U.K. is projected to account for a significant share in the Europe market, expanding at a CAGR of 9% over the assessment period.

market, expanding at a CAGR of 9% over the assessment period. China is forecast to register the fastest growth in the East Asia market, owing to increasing focus on controlling and preventing cybercrime in the country.

is forecast to register the fastest growth in the market, owing to increasing focus on controlling and preventing cybercrime in the country. Japan is expected to emerge as a highly remunerative market, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

is expected to emerge as a highly remunerative market, creating an incremental opportunity of by the end of 2031. On the basis of end user, the law enforcement agencies segment is anticipated to hold the lion's share in the market, accounting for 50% of total sales by 2031.

Key Drivers

Growing penetration of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and rising incidence of cybercrimes has increased the adoption of public safety software, propelling the demand in the market.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based public safety software across municipal police departments, courts, marshals & fire departments, prosecutors, and district attorneys among others are accelerating the sales across the cloud-based segment.

Key Restraints

High cost of installation, maintenance, and regular upgradation of public safety software is hindering the growth in the market.

Lack of required data storage infrastructure and data management capacities across developing countries such as India , Brazil , and Indonesia , is restraining the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the global public safety software market are intensively investing in research and development activates to develop innovative public safety solutions to gain competitive edge and expand their product portfolio. For instance,

In February 2021 , Motorola Solution, Inc, a leading Data communication company, announced introducing an advanced Video-as-a-Service (VaaS). It provides a package that includes digital evidence management software, body-worn cameras, and cloud-based assistance to law enforcement agencies. The service will assist the agencies to promote accountability and transparency throughout the organization.

, Motorola Solution, Inc, a leading Data communication company, announced introducing an advanced Video-as-a-Service (VaaS). It provides a package that includes digital evidence management software, body-worn cameras, and cloud-based assistance to law enforcement agencies. The service will assist the agencies to promote accountability and transparency throughout the organization. In December 2021 , Information Commissioner Office in the U.K. announced launching a novel technique to assist law enforcement organization in complying with data protection regulations and help the police force with data analytics.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

IBM Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Wynyard Group

IntelliChoice Inc.

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

SysTools Software Pvt Limited

PTS Solutions, Inc.

Saltus Technologies

More Valuable Insights on Public Safety Software Market

The latest report by Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis on the global public safety software market, analyzing forecast statistics for the assessment period 2021-2031. The study offers refines sales projections in public safety software market with detailed segmentation:

By Solution

Computer-aided Dispatch Solutions



Jail Management Solutions



Incident Management Solutions



Mobile Police Software Solutions



Court Management Solutions



Reporting Solutions



Record Management Solutions



Scheduling Solutions



Permit and License Administration Solutions



Other Solution

By Deployment

On-premise Public Safety Software



Cloud-based Public Safety Softwar

By End User

Law Enforcement Agencies



Municipal Police Departments



Courts



Prosecutors



Marshals and Fire Departments



District Attorneys



Other

By Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania



Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Public Safety Software Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth of the public safety software market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into public safety software demand outlook for 2021-2031

Public safety software market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Public safety software market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

