Public Safety and Security Market worth $981.84 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Public Safety and Security Market size is projected to reach USD 981.84 billion by 2030 from USD 575.05 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2025–2030.

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 575.05 billion

USD 575.05 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 981.84 billion

USD 981.84 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 11.3%

11.3% Segments covered: Offering, Deployment Mode, Application, and Region

Offering, Deployment Mode, Application, and Region Region Highlight: North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The rising frequency of terrorist acts and security breaches is prompting governments and organizations to invest in more advanced public safety and security solutions. Enhancing security measures has become essential to prevent attacks and protect citizens.

Along with technological advances, security training and awareness are crucial for enhancing safety. Well-trained personnel are better equipped to respond to emergencies, identify potential threats, and take appropriate action. Awareness programs also help communities understand risks and adopt safety measures, making them more resilient. These efforts are driving investments in technology and human resources, ensuring that public safety systems are better equipped to face new and evolving threats.

Critical infrastructure security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the critical infrastructure security segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Public Safety and Security Market because of the increasing need to protect essential services and assets. Critical infrastructure includes energy plants, transportation systems, water supply networks, and communication systems that are vital for daily life and national security. As cyberattacks and physical threats have become more common, governments and private organizations are investing more in security solutions to prevent disruptions. In March 2025, a report from the US Department of Homeland Security highlighted that over 60% of critical infrastructure operators had faced at least one significant cyberattack in the past year.

The rise in natural disasters, such as floods and wildfires, has also highlighted the importance of protecting infrastructure from damage and ensuring a swift recovery. Technologies such as surveillance systems, threat detection, and secure communication networks are being widely adopted. With urbanization and dependence on digital systems growing rapidly, ensuring uninterrupted services has become a top priority. This makes critical infrastructure security a major area of focus for government agencies and private sector organizations.

Multimodal biometrics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By biometric security segment, the multimodal biometrics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Public Safety and Security Market because it offers enhanced accuracy and reliability. In March 2025, a major law enforcement agency in the US began using multimodal biometric systems that combine facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and iris identification to strengthen identity verification processes. These systems help reduce false positives and improve authentication in high-security areas. Multimodal biometrics is gaining popularity in areas such as airports, government buildings, and border control points, where security is a top priority.

Unlike single biometric methods, it utilizes more than one form of identification, making it more difficult for unauthorized users to bypass security measures. Public safety agencies are increasingly adopting these solutions to ensure secure access and protect sensitive information. The ability to authenticate individuals quickly and accurately plays a crucial role in preventing threats and enhancing response times. As security concerns rise with the increase in cyber threats and physical attacks, multimodal biometrics is seen as a dependable solution. Governments and private organizations are investing in these systems to safeguard people, assets, and data, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in the market.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the Public Safety and Security Market due to its strong focus on advanced technologies and infrastructure. In February 2025, the US government announced new investments in upgrading emergency communication networks to ensure faster response times during crises. The region's priority on national security and disaster preparedness has led to widespread adoption of surveillance systems, cybersecurity solutions, and emergency management platforms. Public safety agencies in North America are also increasingly using artificial intelligence and data analytics to monitor threats and improve decision-making. The growing need to protect critical infrastructure, transportation networks, and healthcare facilities has made security a top concern for both federal and state governments.

In Canada, several provinces have launched community safety initiatives to train first responders and educate citizens about emergency protocols. The integration of smart city projects with public safety tools is helping cities enhance real-time monitoring and threat detection. These efforts reflect the region's commitment to creating safer environments for its population. With ongoing investments in training, technology, and infrastructure, North America continues to lead the way in enhancing public safety and security across urban and rural areas.

Top Key Companies in Public Safety and Security Market:

Motorola Solutions (US), Cisco (US), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Thales (France), Atos (France), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), and Eaton (Ireland) are the key players and other major players in the Public Safety and Security Market.

