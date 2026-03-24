Public Launches Crypto Trading in IRAs

Public members can trade crypto in their retirement accounts, allowing them to grow their positions with potential tax advantages

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public, the AI-native investing platform, today announced that crypto trading is now available inside Traditional and Roth IRAs. This move allows members to build their crypto positions for the long term with potential tax-deferred or tax-free earnings.

Crypto has become a mainstream asset class, but until now, everyday investors have lacked a straightforward way to incorporate it into their retirement strategies. By integrating crypto directly into its IRA infrastructure, Public is removing those barriers and enabling members to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and more with potential tax benefits.

"Crypto has matured from an experimental asset class into a global asset class, but retirement investing hasn't kept pace," said Leif Abraham, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Public. "Launching crypto trading in IRA accounts on Public is a new innovation that is allowing investors to take advantage of potential tax benefits and trade more asset classes for retirement."

With this launch, Public members can now manage their crypto alongside equities and options, creating a more unified retirement portfolio. To help investors maximize their long-term wealth, Public offers a 1% match on all annual IRA contributions, as well as an uncapped 1% match on IRA transfers and 401(k) rollovers (terms apply).

To get started, open a retirement account at https://public.com/ira

About Public

Public is the AI-native investing platform. Investors use AI and a vast variety of asset classes, from stocks and bonds to crypto and options, to build portfolios for the long haul. Launched in 2019, Public has been trusted with billions in assets of affluent investors. Headquartered in New York City, it's raised over $400M from investors like Accel and Tiger Global.

Media Contact

Rachel Livingston

press@public.com

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