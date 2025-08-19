Public Key Infrastructure Market Set for $14.9 Billion Surge as Cryptoagility and Device Identity Needs Accelerate

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprise systems grow more complex due to interconnected assets, the proliferation of device and nonhuman identities, and widespread adoption of cloud, hybrid, and multicloud strategies, organizations across industries are turning to Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to secure their systems and assets. ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, forecasts PKI revenue to reach $14.9 billion by 2030, driven primarily by this growing complexity in enterprise systems as well as shorter certificate lifecycles and the looming prospect of quantum computing.

"PKI sits under the hood of various cryptographic services, serving as an effective and scalable solution for securing identities, user and device authentication, and both intra and intercommunication across enterprise systems," said Aisling Dawson, Industry Analyst. "Its role across industry markets is expected to surge, with revenue tripling over the next five years as regulatory and compliance requirements tighten in preparation for cryptographically relevant quantum computers."

While North America is forecast to continue leading in PKI revenue, rapid digitalization in the Asia-Pacific will expedite PKI market growth and close the regional gap. Regional idiosyncrasies continue to drive differences in PKI revenue trends, accentuating the need for vendors to develop vertical- and region-specific PKI strategies and rollout plans. In particular, data residency and sovereignty regimes are expected to bolster demand for hardware-based offerings in Europe, while Latin America presents strong revenue opportunities for national and government PKI solutions, specifically in the realm of digital and electronic identification.

Growing reliance on IoT and other connected devices on a global scale positions device security and authentication for the most dynamic growth across PKI application segments, while enterprise and web PKI are set for steady growth as the decade wraps up.

"Rising appetite for investment in solutions that support increased cryptoagility, such as PKI, will only persist as the threat of quantum computing advances," said Dawson. "While acknowledging the significant influence of external stimuli such as the threat of quantum computing is key to understanding and capitalizing on the rapidly growing PKI market, cognizance of internal influences on the PKI ecosystem remains acutely important. This includes the growing convergence between PKI and certificate lifecycle management (CLM) offerings as the impact of the CA/B Forum's certificate lifecycle changes continue to reverberate across the PKI ecosystem. Ongoing market diversification means pluggability, flexibility, and interoperability must be center stage in vendors' PKI services and solutions."

These findings are from ABI Research's Public Key Infrastructure Market Data report. This report is part of the company's Quantum Safe Technologies research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

