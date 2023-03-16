Public Address And Voice Alarm Systems Market to Reach $5.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increasing emphasis on public safety in industrial and public places and the increase in demand for quick and smart voice evacuation systems drive the growth of the global public address and voice alarm systems market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Public Address And Voice Alarm Systems Market by Component (Microphone, Loudspeaker, Controllers, Amplifier, Others), by Technology (Analog System, Digital System, IP System), by Type (Distributed PAVA System, Centralized PAVA System), by Industry Vertical (Commercial Building, Hospitality, Industrial, Transportation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global public address and voice alarm systems industry generated $2.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $5.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The increasing emphasis on public safety in industrial and public places and the increase in demand for quick and smart voice evacuation systems drive the growth of the global public address and voice alarm systems market. However, high investment and technological & infrastructure challenges in the implementation of PAVA systems concern restrict the market growth. On the contrary, a rise in adoption of smart technologies and demand for mass notification systems sets potential growth opportunities for the public address and voice alarm systems industry.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global public address and voice alarm systems market, owing to lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects during the partial or complete lockdown across the globe.

However, surge in deployment of advanced networking and communication technologies witnessed relatively high growth during 2021.

Moreover, a rise in penetration of Internet of Things across industrial, manufacturing, and commercial sectors is expected to drive the growth of the public address and voice alarm systems market during the forecast period.

The loudspeakers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the loudspeakers segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global public address and voice alarm systems market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.91% from 2022 to 2031. Loudspeakers play a vital role in a PAVA system, ensuring that the audio message is delivered effectively, particularly in emergency situations. Loudspeakers improve the quality of the audio signal and can be customized to meet the specific needs of the public space.

The digital system segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the digital system segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global public address and voice alarm systems market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Digital PAVA systems are becoming increasingly popular in several industries and applications, as they offer more advanced features, greater reliability, and better integration with other systems. Digital PAVA systems can be integrated with other building management systems, such as fire alarms or security systems, allowing for coordinated and efficient emergency response. However, the IP system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.14% from 2022 to 2031. The IP-based PAVA system uses Internet Protocol (IP) networks to distribute audio and control signals between PAVA systems across the installation as well as for remote control and surveillance from the onshore control center. Instead of one central amplifier it will be possible to distribute the PAVA system on the installation to limit the cable length for loudspeakers and flashing beacons.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global public address and voice alarm systems market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Europe is deploying PAVA technology in the commercial, and other sectors, which is expected to boost the growth of the 5G modems market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and surge in per capita income coupled with investment in public address and voice alarm (PAVA) systems across prime industries are the prime factors driving the demand for PAVA systems. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.95% from 2022 to 2031. Owing to the growing inclination of companies toward IoT-based application technology, primarily to achieve well-organized scalability in their operations for meeting the change in digital infrastructure requirements across hospitality and travel industries in this region. In addition, there is an increasing focus on safety and security in Latin America, particularly in industries such as healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing.

Leading Market Players: -

Siemens, ATEIS,

Heinrich,

Zenitel,

Bosch Security Systems,

Eaton,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd,

OPTIMUS S.A,

Johnson Controls International plc

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the public address and voice alarm systems market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing public address and voice alarm systems market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the public address and voice alarm systems market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global public address and voice alarm systems market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, public address and voice alarm systems market forecast and market growth strategies.

Public Address And Voice Alarm Systems Market Key Segments:

Component

Microphone

Loudspeaker

Controllers

Amplifier

Others

Technology

Analog System

Digital System

IP System

Type

Distributed PAVA System

Centralized PAVA System

Industry Vertical

Commercial Building

Hospitality

Industrial

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

