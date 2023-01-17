PTFE Fabric Market worth $1.1 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "PTFE Fabric Market by Type (PTFE Coated Fabric, Nonwoven Fabric, PTFE Fiber- Made Fabric), End-Use Industry (Food, Construction, Filtration, Medical), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Global Forecast to 2027", size is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2022 to USD 1.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027.

PTFE fabric is a material coated with PTFE resin. PTFE coated fabrics are manufactured by various manufacturers in various grades, such as premium, standard, mechanical, economy, and other grades to meet the specific performance application requirements of end-use industries. PTFE fabrics have a nonstick surface, and perform well under temperatures ranging from -100°F to 500°F. They also are chemically inert, have high tensile strength, and have outstanding electrical properties. Other useful properties include their extremely high flex cracking resistance, long-term stability, and resistance to soiling. PTFE Fabrics are used in various end-use industries such as food, construction, filtration, medical and other industries.

PTFE Coated fabric dominates the PTFE Fabric market in 2021.

Based on type, the PTFE Coated fabric accounted for the largest market share in 2021. It is a combination of two advanced materials, which exhibit excellent properties in the applications they are used in. PTFE coated fabric consists of fiberglass fabric, aramid, or polyester fabric coated with PTFE to improve its strength and heat resistance. PTFE coated fabric is widely used for making conveyor belts in the food processing industry. This fabric is also used in the construction industry for roofing applications such as facades. Cooking/baking oven liners, electrical harness assembly, reusable laminating press release sheets, tray lining for non-stick baking and drying, blister pack die covers, covering the sealing surface on polyethylene bag-making equipment, and gaskets, seals & diaphragms are some of the key application areas of the PTFE coated fabric.

The food industry is expected to have the fastest growth in the PTFE fabric market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the food segment in the PTFE fabric market is projected to be the fastest-growing end-user at a CAGR of 6.0%, in terms of value, during the forecast period. PTFE fabric is the material of choice for food-grade non-stick coatings and is widely used in non-stick cookware and other items. Anti-friction and non-flammability are the key advantages of PTFE. PTFE fabric is also corrosion resistant and in compliance with the FDA Standard 21 CFR 177.1550 for food contact. PTFE fabric is easy to clean, durable, reusable and is compatible with any chemical environment. In addition, it provides low dissipation and is compatible with microwave drying systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for PTFE fabric during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific leads the overall PTFE fabric market in terms of both value and volume, followed by the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Asia Pacific is an attractive investment location for the manufacturers of PTFE fabric due to the factors such as rising domestic demand, urbanization, industrialization, and the availability of low-cost labor and resources. These are some factors expected to drive the PTFE fabric market in this region.

Market Players

Taconic (US), FIBERFLON (Turkey), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Chukoh Chemical Industries (Japan), Daikin Industries (Japan), Sefar AG (Switzerland), Fothergill Group (UK), Birdair (US), W.F. Lake Corp. (US), Aetna Plastics Corporation (US), CENO Tec GmbH (Germany), and Techbelt (UK)

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets