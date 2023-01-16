PTC positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Retail Product Lifecycle Management platform vendors.

PTC, with its comprehensive functional capabilities, cloud-native approach, unified & centralized platform approach, secure architecture, and robust product vision & roadmap, receives the highest ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named PTC as the 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Retail PLM market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Ankit Sharma, Analyst, at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions,"PTC's FlexPLM platform is highly scalable with an eComm-inspired user experience and provides real-time product changes. The company focuses on user efficiency, personalization, digital product creation, purpose-built apps, and SaaS optimization to deliver more customer value." Ankit further adds, "FlexPLM provides end-to-end, actionable visibility alongside automation and seamless workflows to enable brands and retailers to accelerate their product development. The platform streamlines day-to-day activities to achieve consistent process optimization. PTC, with its comprehensive functional capabilities, cloud-native approach, centralized platform, highly secure architecture, and robust product roadmap, has been positioned as the leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution market."

"We are honored and thrilled to have been named the Retail and Consumer Products PLM market leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions," said Bill Brewster, Senior Vice President and General Manager of PTC's Retail Business Unit. "This global industry recognition comes on the back of record growth for PTC Retail in the areas of new customer acquisition, enterprise-scale expansions, and global user numbers. Our leadership position in this competitive assessment reflects the trust that world's most successful and well-known brands and retailers have in PTC and the confidence they have in our long-term strategy and commitment to retail and consumer products industry," continued Brewster.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines a Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) as a solution that is focused on helping retail organizations effectively manage the end-to-end retail process including product ideation, development, supplier collaboration, and selling to customers. The solution facilitates time to market, maximizes operational efficiency and productivity, and enhances product portfolio. The Retail PLM platform provides comprehensive visibility from ideation to the delivery stage to enable organizations to offer products aligned to the market demand, pricing and stipulated time.

Global retailers have well understood the importance of embracing retail strategies to succeed in a highly competitive environment with ever-increasing expectations around customer experience. Retail Product Lifecycle Management Platform plays an essential role in the journey toward retail product development. Retail PLM allows retailers to deliver a seamless, consistent, and personalized experience and provide the flexibility to collaborate and enhance visibility across the product development cycle.

Additional Resources:

For more information about PTC's FlexPLM solution visit here

SPARK Matrix: Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), 2022 Link

About PTC

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

Greg Payne

PTC Corporate Communications

gpayne@ptc.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions