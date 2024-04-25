PTC named as the Outright Leader in 2024 SPARK Matrix for Retail Product Lifecycle Management (RPLM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading retail product lifecycle management (RPLM) vendors.

PTC, with its comprehensive technology for Retail Product Lifecycle Management (RPLM), receives the highest ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named PTC as the 2024 Outright Leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Retail Product Lifecycle Management (RPLM) market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' Retail Product Lifecycle Management (RPLM) market research includes a detailed global market analysis, competitive landscape, functional capabilities, and market trends. It aims to provide strategic information for B2B technology buyers to enhance their understanding of the Retail PLM market and support their business growth strategies by evaluating different vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Prakhar Bansal, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "PTC's Retail Product Lifecycle Management solution provides retailers with a comprehensive, scalable and secure platform to navigate the complexities of product development, sourcing, and merchandising. By leveraging PTC's innovative technology, retailers can streamline processes, enhance collaboration across teams, and accelerate time-to-market for new products. This integrated approach enables retailers to make data-driven decisions, improve product quality, and respond quickly to market demands. PTC's solution empowers retailers to drive efficiency and innovation throughout the product lifecycle, ultimately helping them stay competitive in the rapidly evolving retail landscape." Prakhar added: "With its support for multiple product categories and brands, and broad range of use cases, as well as ease of deployment, intuitive user experience and customer service excellence, PTC has retained its leadership position in the global Retail Product Lifecycle Management (RPLM) market."

Bill Brewster, Senior Vice President & General Manager of PTC Retail PLM shares his reaction to the win, "We are honored to be recognized as the Outright Leader in the Retail PLM space, and we owe our appreciation to the trust and confidence placed in us by our customers. This is a testament to the fact that the world's leading retail brands trust PTC as their digital transformation partner. It keeps us motivated to continue pushing the boundaries with a best-in-class retail PLM solution. I am very proud of our team's dedication and their pursuit of technology excellence. Here's to the exciting journey ahead and to our valued partnership with our customers."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines a process overseen by a comprehensive solution that helps retailers collaborate and manage product development information, thereby optimizing resources and enhancing product quality and compliance throughout the product lifecycle. The RPLM solution effectively manages end-to-end retail processes, such as product ideation, planning, design, development, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and end-of-life phases of retail products. It also offers organizations comprehensive visibility of the product development process, supply chain, and sustainability initiatives, enabling them to align with market demands and pricing within a stipulated time.

Additional Resources:

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they engineer, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 25,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

About PTC Retail

PTC leads the PLM industry for retail, footwear, apparel, and consumer products. Since introducing the world's first fully-web-based PLM solution, we have become a trusted PLM partner to over 1,500 iconic consumer brands that use our FlexPLM platform to create amazing products. Today, in excess of 300,000 people use PTC FlexPLM on a daily basis – with more than 75,000 of them in the global supply chain. We support them with a worldwide team of dedicated retail experts, on the ground in every major fashion hub. For further information, email retail@ptc.com or visit: ptc.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter

Media Contacts:

Coray Thibaut de Maisieres,

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Contact:



Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Mr. Ajinkya Ingle

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: ajinkya@quadrant-solutions.com

Phone: (+1) 978-344-2770

Content Source: https://quadrant-solutions.com/press-release/ptc-named-as-the-outright-leader-in-2024-spark-matrix-for-retail-product-lifecycle-management-rplm-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-564

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/1470558/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg