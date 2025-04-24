PTC is Positioned as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK MatrixTM: Field Service Management (FSM) by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix ™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Field Service Management (FSM) software vendors.

provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Field Service Management (FSM) software vendors. PTC, with its comprehensive field service management solutions and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named PTC as a technology leader in their analysis of the SPARK Matrix™: Field Service Management (FSM), 2025 software market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

PTC was recognized as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Field Service Management 2025, for its advanced capabilities in optimizing asset-centric field service operations. Leveraging its ServiceMax platform including the newly introduced ServiceMax AI, PTC delivers a unified, cloud-enabled solution that enhances operational efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, and provides real-time service insights. ServiceMax AI empowers organizations with intelligent automation, AI-driven chat support, and predictive maintenance capabilities, enabling faster issue resolution and improved service outcomes. With a strong focus on automation, digital transformation, and scalability, the company helps streamline service workflows, enhance decision-making, and drive sustainable growth. As a global leader in field service management technology, PTC continues to expand its impact, offering innovative and intelligent solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern service operations.

QKS Group defines "Field Service Management (FSM) software is designed to assist businesses in efficiently delivering onsite services by streamlining tasks. Its primary goal is to improve operational efficiency and provide real-time visibility into field service activities. It supports various activities involved in coordinating a company's field resources, such as scheduling, dispatching workers, managing contracts, warranties, and service level agreements, and reporting. The key features of FSM software include personnel management, request tracking, job order processing, contract management, inventory tracking, and reporting. Field service management software often includes mobile applications for field personnel to report progress and order parts, which enhances operational efficiency. It also provides safety instructions or guided walkthroughs for standardized services, improving overall field operations."

PTC ServiceMax is an asset-centric FSM platform that optimizes field operations. Its features like warranty and contract management help ensure Service Level Agreement (SLA) compliance and operational efficiency. The recent introduction of ServiceMax AI, powered by Generative AI, facilitates mobile technician enablement by providing a conversational interface for querying job-specific information, automating documentation and scheduling tasks, and offering predictive maintenance recommendations. With intelligent scheduling, real-time optimization, and analytics-driven insights, ServiceMax supports organizations in enhancing service delivery, reducing downtime, and improving resource utilization, said Nithin A K, Analyst at QKS Group.

Joseph June, General Manager of PTC's ServiceMax segment, shared his reaction: "We're excited about this recognition, which outlines PTCs commitment to ServiceMax and the impact of our capabilities in solving critical service challenges. This report validates what PTC's digital thread strategy is unique and differentiated and that ServiceMax delivers end-to-end service capabilities that customers need in the pursuit of their digital transformations. ServiceMax will continue to lead in solving service challenges with innovation that makes users more productive and organizations more profitable while ensuring that our solution embraces the foundations of usability, scalability, and security."

About PTC:

PTC is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

