PTC has been positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Field Service Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named PTC as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the global Field Service Management (FSM) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Nithin AK, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "PTC's ServiceMax® solution, a cloud-based field service management platform, is designed for asset-centric industries, such as medical, energy, mining, manufacturing, and high-tech. It provides a comprehensive suite of functionalities that enables technician scheduling, work order management, spare parts inventory management, and mobile capabilities management. The platform's intuitive interface facilitates real-time optimization for scheduling and dispatching, with a focus on field-centric workflow management throughout the work order process. ServiceMax Go™, a dedicated mobile application, utilizes AI to enable the enhancement of service logistics, repairs, and remote assistance. The platform's reporting and analytics capabilities emphasize essential field service metrics and asset-centricity. It prioritizes universal user experience, contracts and warranties entitlement management, and flexibility for clients in complex systems environments. ServiceMax aims to prevent revenue leakage of its users by enabling adherence to service-level agreements and accurate management of contract and warranty attributes. Overall, it provides user-friendly, flexible, and best-in-class experiences for clients in the asset-centric industries. The company also caters to diverse customer needs across industry verticals. Therefore, with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, and highly scalable product suite, PTC has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™ for Field Service Management (FSM), Q4, 2023."

"PTC is thrilled to be recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as an industry leader in the Field Service Management market. Providing service engineers with better access to AI-driven insights and equipment intelligence can improve efficiency and address complex customer issues while maximizing impact. Further, they can better recommend service upgrades or expanded warranty coverage – helping to transform service from being a cost center to a revenue generator," explained Sumair Dutta, Vice President of Service Product Marketing at PTC. "Our asset-intensive approach to field service empowers organizations in mission-critical industries to deliver on uptime and customer commitments. PTC's ability to bring asset data to the digital thread further differentiates our offering so customers can benefit from this new wealth of knowledge."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines field service management (FSM) software as "a computer program designed to assist businesses in efficiently delivering onsite services by streamlining tasks. It supports various activities involved in coordinating a company's field resources, such as scheduling, dispatching workers, managing contracts, and reporting. The key features of FSM software include personnel management, request tracking, vehicle monitoring, job order processing, contract management, inventory tracking, payment collection, and reporting. Field service management software often includes mobile applications for field personnel to report progress and order parts, enhancing operational efficiency. It also provides safety instructions or guided walkthroughs for standardized services, improving overall field operations. The primary goal of field service management software is to improve operational efficiency and provide real-time visibility into field service activities."

About PTC

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with strategic business and growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

